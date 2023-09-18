Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, speaks during the network's round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Friday about the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county, which will be on the April 4 general election ballot. The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for Kankakee County residents, and will not be applied as a tax on basic needs such as groceries, medicine and registered vehicles. READ MORE.
Back for the 25th year is the annual Manteno Oktoberfest, which features food, music and a carnival. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with the carnival and runs through Sunday, concluding with the 3:15 p.m. Rock for a Cause where proceeds benefit the McHugh family.
See Wednesday’s paper for a full preview of events. For more information, go to mantenochamber.com.
Fall Art Stroll and Scarecrow Festival
The Bourbonnais Township Park District will kick off the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival on Saturday at Perry Farm Park.
Sponsored by Ascension Saint Mary, the Scarecrow Contest and Festival will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.
The Scarecrow Contest and Festival will offer an array of activities for all ages. More than 100 scarecrows will grace the fence posts of Perry Farm Park. Children can enjoy barrel rides, face painting and the chance to craft their own scarecrow creation.
Voting for the People's Choice award will take place during the Scarecrow Festival. Each vote costs $1, with all proceeds going to the Ascension Saint Mary Breast Foundation.
In partnership with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the Fall Art Stroll returns to Perry Farm Park on the same day. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can explore a curated showcase of homemade fine arts, offering a diverse range of creative expression.
Artist and crafter booths will be set up around the grounds, selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, woodwork, pottery, fiber art, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.
As part of the Fall Art Stroll, visitors will also enjoy a kids zone, food trucks and live entertainment, adding to the fall festivities for all.
From 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Kankakee Community College will host a fall job fair in the KCC College Center. The event is open to the public and veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free to all who attend. Employers will conduct on site, pre-screening interviews for full and part-time positions.
Anyone who needs help with résumés can visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event, Avalos said. An employer registration form and list of employers who have signed up for the Job Fair are at kcc.edu/jobfair.
MHNetwork Roundtable
From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday in Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 Wall St., Kankakee, the monthly meeting of the Mental Health Network will include a presentation by Derek A. Grant, the Out of the Darkness Kankakee County Walk chair.
Grant’s presentation is in conjunction with September’s Suicide Awareness Month. Following the program, there will be an opportunity for networking.
September TRIAD meeting
Every third Wednesday of the month, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey collaborate on TRIAD of Kankakee County, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.
From 9:30-11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Kankakee Public Library, join a speaker from the Holocaust Museum as she shares her past and present experience as a Holocaust survivor.
The event is free to attend and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers and there is a chance to win prizes.