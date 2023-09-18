Manteno Oktoberfest

Back for the 25th year is the annual Manteno Oktoberfest, which features food, music and a carnival. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with the carnival and runs through Sunday, concluding with the 3:15 p.m. Rock for a Cause where proceeds benefit the McHugh family.

See Wednesday’s paper for a full preview of events. For more information, go to mantenochamber.com.

