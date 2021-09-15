St. Anne Pumpkin Festival
The St. Anne Pumpkin Festival kicks off Thursday with a “Hometown Heroes” theme. On opening night, there will be pumpkin decorating in the park at 7 p.m. and scarecrow judging at 7:30 p.m.
Activities throughout the festival include a beer tent; a bike, golf cart and UTV lighted parade; live music by Matt Yeager & the South Side Social Club and more, craft and food vendors, a softball tournament, the SAGS & SACHS and more. Many of the activities are kid-friendly, including the fan favorites kiddie tractor pull, Kid Zone and the Power Wheels derby.
Also planned are the Grand Pumpkin parade, pumpkin race and fireworks.
Food vendors include Oberweis, Gonzales Tacos, Honey’s Catering and Concession, Brother George’s BBQ and Ken Crite Que It Up.
Thursday
7-8 p.m. Pumpkin Decorating at the Park
7:30 p.m. Scarecrow judging
Friday
4 p.m. Beer tent
5:30 p.m. Bike, golf cart, UTV lighted parade
7 p.m. Princess pageant at St. Anne Grade School Gym
8-11 p.m. Matt Yeager & South Side Social Club
Saturday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft and food vendors
9 a.m. Softball tournament with youth group concessions
9-10 a.m. SAGS & SACHS Jazz Band performs
10 a.m. The princess and her court
10 a.m. Kiddie tractor pull
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kid Zone (wrist band)
11 a.m. Power Wheels Race
Noon-5 p.m. Switch It Up Gaming Truck
Noon Weed Whacker Pull, Beer tent opens
12:30 p.m. Power Wheels derby
1 p.m. Agility course opens
2 p.m. Grand Pumpkin Parade
3 p.m. Rick Cohen the Magician
3:30 p.m. St. Anne Fire Cadet Bags Tournament
6:30 p.m. Teen dance
Dusk Fireworks with concessions in park
8-9 p.m. Heather Wagner
9 p.m. Andru Jamison
Sunday
6-11 a.m. St. Anne Firemans Breakfast
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Auto show on Station Street
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft and food vendors
9:30 a.m. Worship service
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Kid Zone (wrist band)
11 a.m. Truck Pull
Noon-2 p.m. Talent show
Noon Pie Throwing with Heroes
12:30 p.m. Pumpkin race
2-4 p.m. Coal Black Exotics Reptile Show
5 p.m. Closing with 50/50 drawing
Kankakee Estival Festival
The inaugural 2021 Kankakee Estival Festival, an all-day music and arts event, will kick off at noon Saturday, Sept. 18 in the Don Palzer Bandshell at Bird Park. It is a celebration of the local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas.
The Kankakee Estival Festival will showcase only local talent from right here in the county’s backyard. This event will be for all ages and is free to the public. There will be musical acts of all genres, as well as booths for local art, food, drinks and even band merchandise.
The musical acts scheduled to play include Ill State, The Strips, Beeso & Friends, Sneaky Gene, The Whittingtons, Oliver Fade, E3PO, Carrying Torches, Sebo, Three’s a Crowd, Bluprint; He Is I; Luck of the Draw; Basic Shaper; Maroon Misfitz; Uck; John Daily Junior; Dylan Michael Bentley; Chris Hasty; Gamma Goat; Rapsolos; The Simsons; Leigh Evin & the Low Down; A.G. Starr; All the Cool Molecules; Shelby Ryan; Two-Legged Zoo.
Any and all profit made from this event will be used to compensate the local performers that make the local music scene so unique to only the Kankakee area.
Campfire Ghost Stories
At 8 p.m. Monday, head out to the Kankakee River State Park’s Visitors Center for an evening of Campfire Ghost Stories. Bring your favorite ghost stories, creepy experiences, or dark poetry; or just sit back and enjoy a spooky night at the park.
Creatives are invited to bring their own stories and those who enjoy telling stories can enjoy an opportunity to read their favorite stories out loud.
Activities at this free event may also include s’mores, a guided night hike or historical tour of the Smith Family Cemetery. And, this year’s event just so happens to fall on a full moon.
For more information, contact adam.minton@illinois.gov. This event is only recommended to those who are ages 14 and older due to the mature nature of the stories.
River Cleanup
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Northern Illinois Anglers Association is organizing the 39th annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Cleanup.
Registration sites include Momence Island Park, Aroma Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club and Kankakee River State Park Pavilion Concession Stand. For more information, contact chairman Jeff Enfield at 815-353-9927.
Two KCC openings
The community is invited to a grand opening celebration for the renovated Miner Memorial Library and new Center for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at Kankakee Community College.
The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, the Library and Center for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion are both on the first floor at KCC. Tours of both locations will be offered at 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. There will be brief remarks at 5:15 p.m.
Refreshments and appetizers will be available.
“We are so excited to have the center up and running,” Whitney Mittons, coordinator of equity, diversity and inclusion at KCC, said in a news release. “Students are already regularly using the space to meet up, hang out and study and it’s been really exciting!”
The Center for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion opened in spring 2021. It is KCC’s hub for cross-cultural education affirmation and celebration, as well as a source for resources and support related to equity, diversity and inclusion.
“Students have been enjoying the renovated facilities,” Tracy Conner, director of library and academic support services, said in a news release. “Our study rooms have become very popular for group work.”
For more information on the library and Student Success Center, go to library.kcc.edu.