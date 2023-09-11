The third annual, all-day music festival will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee's Bird Park, 893 W. Station Street. The free event features local musicians and artist vendors.
This event, put on by CIRKA, is a celebration of the original local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas. The family-friendly festival will showcase only local talent. There will be booths for local art, food, drinks and band merchandise.
For a full lineup of musical acts and events, go to k3estfest.com.
St. Anne Pumpkin Fest
The festival begins at 8 a.m. Thursday with garage sales (which also run Friday and Saturday). There will be crafts/activities, live music, parade, a cruise night, kid zone, truck pull and more.
KVTA’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will open its 2023-24 season with “Little Shop of Horrors,” the deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical that has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years.
Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (played by Kevin Soto, of Mazon) stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush, Audrey (played by Anna Maria D-Ortenzio, of Chicago).
This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore (voiced by Miles Kolby Meador, of Manteno, and puppeteered by Scott Christensen, of Kankakee) promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it … feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination.
Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510 or, if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.
Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival
The organization's 32nd annual fall festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of Good Shepherd Manor, a quarter-mile north of Momence on N. State Route 1-17.
The GSM Fall Festival has free admission and free parking. Opening the festival entertainment will be the GSM Resident Revue at 11 a.m., followed by High Anxiety, a local classic rock band, from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Other activities include a fun and games area, petting zoo, cash bingo, a variety of food booths and beverages, including craft beer from BrickStone Brewery. In addition, the GSM Harvest Market will be available with a variety of perennials and GSM goods.
Bingo enthusiasts can enjoy an afternoon of game play, beginning at noon in the bingo tent. There also will be the annual cash raffle.
United Way’s Annual Celebration
United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties invites the community to attend its upcoming annual celebration on from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Deer Ridge Barn in Kankakee.
Attendees will enjoy a relaxed evening at the new event venue, with a fried chicken dinner, cash bar, live music by Matt Shipley and a brief presentation recognizing the impact of United Way donors, partners and volunteers.
Tickets are available for $35 per person until Sept. 13.
To purchase tickets, go to go.rallyup.com/uwkic2023celebration. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit health, education and financial stability programs in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.