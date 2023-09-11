Kankakee Estival Festival

The third annual, all-day music festival will take place starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee's Bird Park, 893 W. Station Street. The free event features local musicians and artist vendors.

This event, put on by CIRKA, is a celebration of the original local musicians and artists in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas. The family-friendly festival will showcase only local talent. There will be booths for local art, food, drinks and band merchandise.

