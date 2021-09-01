Beecher 4th in the Fall
Due to the pandemic, the Beecher Fourth of July Commission decided to delay its 2021 Fourth of July Celebration until Labor Day weekend. The event will run this weekend, from Sept. 3 to 6 in Firemen’s Park, 675 Penfield St., Beecher. The theme this year is “4th in the Fall.”
There will be no parade this year, but the massive fireworks show provided by Melrose Pyrotechnics is still a go. It is set for 8:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a carnival, a festival market, bean bag tournament and live entertainment nightly.
Herscher Labor Day
Taking place Sept. 3 to 6, this Labor Day marks the 100th year of Herscher’s Labor Day Celebration. At 6 p.m. Friday, the beer stand opens.
Saturday is Kids Day with baseball and softball games for different age groups. At 7 p.m., Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club will be performing at the beer stand.
Sunday, the 16th Annual Co-Ed 16” Softball Tournament begins, and the 40th annual running of the Herscher Hare and Tortoise Race, 5K run and 2-mile walk will take place at the Herscher High School football field.
At 7 p.m., The Breakfast Club will perform at the beer stand, and at dusk, there will be a laser light show.
Monday, the softball tournament continues. At 9 a.m., there will be an arts and crafts show in the State Bank of Herscher parking lot, and at 10:30 a.m. is the Grand Parade.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, the Herscher Area Historical Society Museum, located at 161 W. Myrtle St., Herscher, will be open as will the society’s Anderson House.
All three days will feature concession stands, game booths and more in Village Park.
>> herscher.net/labor-day-events, 815-426-2131
Shoe Fest
After the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, Shoe Fest is preparing for its return Labor Day weekend. The three-day event is scheduled for Sept. 3 to 5 and takes place at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno.
Last year would have marked the event’s 10th anniversary, so the celebration was saved for this year. Event organizers describe the festival as “one more dance before summer turns to fall.”
Organizers say they are ready to bring back the joy and fun that is the festival. Fans are encouraged to stick around for the final performance of the weekend, which is a Sunday night closing set called Shoe String. It’s a collaboration of as many artists still on-site who want to be part of it. “They all play together, and it’s really special. It’s an experience you can’t recreate,” organizers say.
Family activities for all ages are planned and the following lineup has been announced:
• Old Shoe (performing two nights)
• Melvin Seals & JGB
• Fruition
• Artists at Large: Jennifer Hartswick (of Trey Anastasio Band), Natalie Cressman (of Trey Anastasio Band) and Nick Cassarino (of The Nth Power)
• Henhouse Prowlers
• Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes (full band & solo sets)
• Cornmeal
• Mr. Blotto
• Mungion
• Family Groove Company
• Jennifer Hartswick & Nick Cassarino Duo
• Sun Beard
• The Althea Grace Band
• The Claudettes
• Miles Over Mountains
• Midnight Canyon
• Afternoon Moon
• Zoofunkyou
• Still Shine
• The Dawn
• River Valley Rangers
• Arbor Creek
• Fox Crossing Stringband
• Pete Jive
• Dearie
• Mr. Dave Music
Two Rivers Festival
On Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, the Two Rivers Festival will be held in Aroma Park. The festival’s activities will be located in the area of Front, Division and 3rd streets.
From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, food vendors and the beer tent will be available. Starting at 6 p.m. will be a performance from the band High Anxiety.
At 11 a.m. Saturday is the parade, and the day is filled with vendors, games, raffles, a car show, flea market and more. Music performances begin at 1 p.m. with Mick Porter, followed by a 2:30 p.m. performance from Just Roll With It and a concluding performance at 7 p.m. by The Silhouettes.
Frankfort Fall Fest
The annual festival in downtown Frankfort brings together arts and crafts vendors and fans from all over. At 10 a.m. Saturday, the arts and crafts show begins and will run through Monday.
The carnival portion kicks off at 5 p.m. Wednesday and runs through Monday. Live entertainment will be happening Friday through Monday.