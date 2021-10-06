Haunted Lane
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County invites locals to the Point Grove Campground near the Aroma Park Boat Club (just off Boat Club Road in Aroma Park) for a haunting good time at the second annual Haunted Lane.
This family-friendly event celebrates the fall/Halloween season featuring a variety of themed activities, vendors and food. Along the Haunted Lane, attendees will encounter ghost stories around the campfire and a haunted train ride through a “cemetery” for the kids. Intrinsic Arts Fire will be performing, and there will be a zombie forest, haunted circus tents and other fun activities and scenes along the lane.
Gates open one hour prior to the ticketed entry time. Guests are welcome to dress in costume for this outdoor event. Haunted Lane will take place rain or shine.
Tickets are $10 per car in advance and can be purchased online. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate for $15 per car, if available — last year’s event was sold out.
Tickets include parking, Haunted Lane entertainment and entry to the haunted circus tents.
Limited handicapped parking is available. This is a walking event; the Haunted Lane is less than 1 mile on an uneven, gravel lane.
For questions and more information, contact cack3events@gmail.com. To purchase tickets and to check out additional details, including COVID precautions, go to the Haunted Lane page at bit.ly/hauntedlanecac.
Man Up
The Kankakee City Life Center and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services are bringing the “Man Up” series back for a fourth set of sessions. The series is designed for young men in grades sixth through high school who might be in need of advice and teachings from adults in the community who were once in their shoes.
They are looking for young men who will commit to learning more from men in the community about manhood.
The series dates will be Oct. 12, 19 and 26. The first two dates will run from 5 to 6 p.m. and the final session will go from 5 to 7 p.m.
The series will be held at Kankakee High School’s Orange Hub and will include interactive activities, food, giveaways and motivational speakers. Register at bit.ly/manup4register.
Quiltmakers show
The Kankakee Quiltmakers are preparing “Autumn Splendor 2021.” The show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Kankakee First Church of Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance, Kankakee.
Quilt raffle tickets will be sold at the door and drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Winner does not need to be present.
Quilts will be on display along with a vendors mall, quilt boutique and raffle prizes on site. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $8 per person.
For more information, go to kankakeequiltmakers.com.
One Book, One Community
The Kankakee Area Library Association is resurrecting its One Book, One Community event, which kicks off this week. The book in focus is “Jurassic Park” by Michael Crichton.
At 6 p.m. Oct. 11, Bourbonnais Public Library will be holding a screening of the film, “Jurassic Park.” At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 12, the library will be hosting T-Rexplorers — an event to inspire young paleontologists with a fun and interactive dinosaur event.
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, the Limestone Township Public Library will be hosting Adult Book Club on the Patio with the book “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton.
At 10:45 a.m. today and Oct. 13, the Manteno Public Library will be holding dinosaur storytime at Legacy Park. There will be dinosaur stories, songs and activities for families to enjoy. Oct. 7, 13, 21 and 28, the library is opening its doors to “Help Us Find the Dinosaur.” This event invites children to search for plastic dinosaurs throughout the library. If a dinosaur is found, bring it to the circulation desk for a prize.
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, the Peotone Public Library will be hosting ‘Jurassic Park: Myths vs. Truths’ which will feature presentations from Allison Bormet (MS, Indiana University) and David Grossnickle (PHD, University of Washington). They will discuss the possibility of a Jurassic Park based on “real life” situations.
Color of Law
The Kankakee Public Library is hosting a virtual author event at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. Author and researcher Richard Rothstein will present on the policies that led to racial segregation in American communities, and what can be done to reverse these practices and work toward racial equity.
Watch from home with this link bit.ly/39wshZ9 or visit the library’s auditorium for the viewing. This Zoom program is cosponsored by multiple Illinois libraries, and registration is required. If interested, go to the 3rd Floor Desk at the Kankakee Public Library for registration information, or call 815-939-4564.