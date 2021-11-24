Opening of Cupola Farm
Starting Thanksgiving Day, Cupola House Tree Farm will begin its season for selling live Christmas trees. It will be open seven days a week while supplies last. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The farm is located at 4030 N. 3000West Road, Bourbonnais.
“I think it’s a great tradition. Having a real Christmas tree makes Christmas more special,” said Cupola owner Ben Keller, who noted that trees have sold quicker than normal the past few seasons.
» 815-932-6635, cupolahousetrees.com
Woldhuis Farms’ Vendor Fair
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse, at 10300 E. 9000North Road, Grant Park, will host a vendor fair featuring 70 small businesses for Small Business Saturday.
“Get a jump start on Christmas shopping while supporting entrepreneurs,” Woldhuis wrote on Facebook.
» Vendor list at woldhuisfarms.com/Winter-Greenery
Doc Love Live Show
Kankakee native and comedian Doc Love will return home for a live performance Saturday titled “Thankful For It All.” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Tickets are on sale at C&L Fine Goods Boutique at 155 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
“The audience can expect to see national headlining professional comedians fill the room with love and laughter,” Doc Love said. “The audience is guaranteed to get more than their money’s worth.”
The Kankakee High School graduate, who now lives in Chicago, said the show will be taped for a later broadcast. He said while he has to keep details under wraps, this is the first time he has had the opportunity to tape a live special.
» Information, 815-939-4564
Holiday Wreath Making
At 2 p.m. Sunday at Top Notch Knots & Pots, at 1260 Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais, join a wreath-making class to create a gift or household decoration. Cost is $50 with all materials included. Pre-registration is required by calling 815-573-5564.
Holiday Countdown Art Class
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Herscher Legion Community Center — 102 S. Oak St., Herscher — learn how to make a vintage truck shelf-sitter that serves as a holiday countdown. Event co-hosted by On A Whim. Snacks will be available as well as a cash bar.
» 815-426-9867