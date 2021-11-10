National Adoption Day at KCHF

Starting at noon Saturday, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation is hosting an open house at its facility at 2214 S. State Route 1, St. Anne. The shelter will be open until 4 p.m. and no appointments are necessary. The shelter event is in honor of National Adoption Week.

The current issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County features a number of cats available for adoption in the area. Adopt a cat during the month of November and email life@daily-journal.com for a chance to win a $50 Berkot’s gift card.

>> 815-933-5999

Veterans Run

Veterans and military are invited to join the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to School. Veterans and currently enlisted military are also sought to ride in the battle cruisers.

Veterans and military will meet at Heritage Park in Manteno at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, dressed in battle gear and carrying flags and run about an 11-minute pace to the three Manteno schools to greet runners.

>> Register to run or ride: gerb959@comcast.net

Great Mouse Race

The 5th Annual Great Mouse Race, hosted by the River Valley Special Recreation Association (RVSRA), will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. RVSRA, based in Bradley, provides community-based therapeutic recreation to individuals with disabilities or special needs.

This annual event is a major fundraiser for the organization led by Executive Director Tom Breitenbucher, who explained that RVSRA works in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township, Kankakee Valley and Limestone Township park districts.

“One of the first things people say is, ‘I’m scared of mice! Are there mice running around on the floor?’ And the answer is, ‘no.”

The mice are in an enclosed and contained in a six-lane race track that is about 16-feet long. Participants buy “Mouse Money” at the beginning of the night and then bet with this money.

There will be seven races throughout the night, and there also will be opportunities to play Winner’s Wheel, Plinko and the Big Six Wheel. These games, in addition to the main races, allow winners to receive tickets that they can then put into a raffle for prizes. There will be a table with prizes on display, and participants will place tickets in the bucket of the prize that they hope to win.

Tickets are $20 and include appetizers and two drinks, and ticket holders’ names are automatically entered to win prizes. Tickets are available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at RVSRA’s office at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley.

Tickets also can be purchased over the phone by calling 815-933-7336 and they will be held at will call. There also will be tickets available at the door.

Mental Health Roundtable

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday in Riverside Hospital’s dining room, join the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County to build relationships to strengthen response to mental health needs in Kankakee County.

Kay Schieffer, M.A., M.Ed., will be speaking at the event.

>> rhonda.showers@gmail.com

KVTA’s “All Together Now!”

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend.

KVTA’s performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” said KVTA’s Committee in a news release. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

All tickets will be sold at the door, first come first serve for $5 each. The doors will open an hour before each performance.

>> kvta.org