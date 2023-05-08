Crusi’n the Square

Following the kickoff of the Kankakee Farmers' Market season, at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, at the corner of S Schuyler Avenue and E Merchant Street, the cruise night returns for the season. There will be live music from Todd Hazelrigg and food and drink options from Mac’s BBQ, Rebel Ice Cream, Johnny’s Pizza, No Dogs and Grapes and Hops. There will be giveaways, music and more.

Mental Health Network Roundtable

Recommended for you