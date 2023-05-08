New signage for the Currents of Kankakee stands near the area for the planned East Riverwalk at the corner of River Street and Schuyler Avenue. After a thunderstorm last summer blew over the original signage, the organization added new signs this past week.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Moon Cookie Gallery owner Natalie Seaton will host a Small Business Saturday event at her shop at 187 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee.
Following the kickoff of the Kankakee Farmers' Market season, at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot, at the corner of S Schuyler Avenue and E Merchant Street, the cruise night returns for the season. There will be live music from Todd Hazelrigg and food and drink options from Mac’s BBQ, Rebel Ice Cream, Johnny’s Pizza, No Dogs and Grapes and Hops. There will be giveaways, music and more.
Mental Health Network Roundtable
From 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable in the dining room of Riverside Medical Center.
The presentation is geared towards first responders. The guest speaker is Timothy Perry, CEO, crisis counselor and chaplain. His presentation will be on the subject of Living the Resilient Life.
From 6-8 p.m. Thursday at The Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, join the Currents of Kankakee for an organizational meeting for returning and new volunteers and committee members.
The Currents of Kankakee recently installed new signage for the planned East Riverwalk at the corner of River Street and Schuyler Avenue. The sign lists construction plans for spring 2024, which lists: 300 feet of riverfront; dramatic overlook; development catalyst; multi-purpose event space; iconic riverfront gateway; watercraft docking and portage.
Moon Cookie Gallery’s 7th Birthday
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the store will celebrate its seventh year in business. The theme is Moon Garden and the first 50 shoppers will receive a goodie bag. There will be exclusive MCG handmade items by artists; live music from 9-11 a.m. by Mary Claire Dwyer; tea sampling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Kankakee Tea Company; themed raffle baskets; flower garden bookmark craft make-and-take; garden-themed games and prizes; sales and special discounts.
Duane Dean’s ‘Real Colors’ Workshop
The Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center and the Community Based Violence Intervention and Preventative Program will be hosting an upcoming workshop at Duane Dean’s The Living Room at 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, ages 17 and over can join for a workshop titled Real Colors. The facilitator is Mary Williams. The workshop will include an open mic and talking circles. There is no cost to attend. To register, call 773-640-9801.