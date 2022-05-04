Opening of Kankakee Farmers’ Market
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee, the Kankakee Farmers’ Market officially will open for the season.
The full-time vendors include:
• Arlowines
• Bamboo Island Snack Shack
• C-Mac’s Smoothies
• Chanticlare Farm
• Cindy’s
• Connect Roasters
• Cranky Mike’s
• Dip and Dollop
• Dr. Becker’s Bites
• The Fancy Frog
• Farmlander
• Good Morning Bakery
• Gracie Pie Apothecary
• Hardin’s Family Farm
• Heidelberr Farms
• I’ll Have the Same
• John Bailey Honey
• LaFevor Farm
• Little Angels’ Secret
• Llama Bean Coffee Co.
• LoveALatte
• Martinez Tacos
• Miabella’s Inc.
• Michaela Mantarian Floral
• Natural Formations Jewelry
• The Neighborhood Kitchen
• Nuts To Go Corp
• Philo Collective
• ReCharge Coffee Co.
• Relax Yourself
• The Ripple Effect Healing Arts
• Schiel Food Service
• Simply Essential
• Songbird Hill Farm
• Sonoma Farm
• Stamper Cheese
• Steep & Spice LLC
• Stoub Family Farms
• Sweet Darren’s
• Tasty Tomato Treats
• Turtle Acres
For more information, go to facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket.
Easy Street Theater's "ShakeSmear"
After two years of pandemic delays, Easy Street Theater is ready to take to the stage with “ShakeSmear,” written by Ken Klipp and directed by Monica Brigham. This hilarious original play portrays how inattentive literature students recall the story of “Romeo and Juliet.”
Special needs actors and their buddies will bring a whole new meaning to Shakespeare theater.
Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. John Paul II’s in the Settle’s Center, located at 907 S 9th St, Kankakee.
Tickets cost $10 for all seats and sold at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance.
LoveALatte, coffee and drink specialists, will serve refreshments before the show and during intermission.
Audience members can bring their own lawn chair or use a chair provided at the performance. Masks are optional.
Classroom students are: Ryan Neese, Craig Brown, Jenny Miller, Chad Domont, Karl Johnson.
Shakespeare actors are: Tom Sadzewicz, Kathy Carlin, Alesha Czaplicki, Brandon Merrill, Brad Miller, Anna Werner, Eli Rorem, Jazzlin Ellis, Cassie Perkins, Amy Webster, Sam Renchen, Jeff Conrad, Toni McChristian, Mercedes Martinez, Steve Weith and Charles Sarbough.
Assisting the actors on stage are: Nancy and Doug Bretzlaff, Kathy and Scott Walker, Kim Bennett, Missy Milton, Ruth Schwengler, Julie Moody, Steve Luhrsen, Beckie Ellis, Jen Renchen, Karen Miller, Kathy Stockton, Jim Shrove, Kelli Arseneau, Amelia Belcher, Jordan Humphrey, Frank Kincs, Barb Quinn and Sarah Stephens.
For more information, call 815-697-2665.
Yohnka's trivia night
Returning again time this year, Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, will be hosting trivia night at The Library Bar, 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais.
The event kicks off at 7 p.m., and trivia will include local questions, as well as some from the odd side of pop culture and music. There is a five-person maximum per team.
"Don’t worry you won’t feel dumb during this trivial experience," Yohnka said. "Your creativity and good guessing will serve you well."
Vision Board Birthday Cake Party
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, Boss Up 2 Be Fearless will be hosting a vision board event in conjunction with founder LaTresa's birthday. Plan goals, create vision boards and empower one another.
For more information, call LaTresa Carroll at 815-549-1538.
Zonta After Hours
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 17 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, Zonta Club of Kankakee will be “Recognizing the Women of Achievement.”
Tickets cost $50 per person and include hors d’oeuvres and two drink tokens. Register by May 6.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/zontamay17.