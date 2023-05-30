Kobe, a dog available for adoption through Kankakee County Humane Foundation, greeted attendees of Saturday's date night at Kankakee County Museum. Kobe was joined by fellow KCHF residents Baby, Pearl and Zara.
The Bourbonnais Township Park District is inviting the whole family to start the summer at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Family Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Perry Farm Park.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with the grand opening of the Ninja Obstacle Challenge Course for ages 13 and up. There will be games, face painting, photo booth, balloon animals, inflatables and much more. In addition, the Curiosity Cube, a traveling science lab, will be open for all to enjoy.
The first 300 to arrive will receive a free string backpack provided by Premium Specialties. Monster Grilled Cheese food truck and Rebel Ice Cream will be selling food. The cost of Family Night Out is $10 per carload.
“As the Executive Director of the BTPD, I would like to welcome everyone for an enjoyable spring evening at our beautiful historic Perry Farm,” commented Edward Piatt in a news release.
“As we celebrate our annual Family Night Out signifying the start of new spring season and our children yearning for a well-deserved summer vacation, please enjoy the grand opening of our new Ninja-Challenge Obstacle course. It is certainly worth the time and effort to challenge your physical and mental agility. Please enjoy a time of relaxation, games, giveaways and food trucks to satisfy your palate.”
Strawberry Jazz Festival
Strawberries and jazz are back in Kankakee County at the Community Arts Council’s Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival.
This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais. Parking, admission and entertainment are free and the whole family is welcome.
Entertainment will be provided on three stages — the Center Court Jazz Stage, the Community South Stage and the Outdoor Band Stage. Local theater groups, dance troupes and musicians will perform throughout the day, including The Kings of Dixieland, Jazz Time, KVSOA Brass Quintet, Dance in the Light, Polk Entertainment, BUGC Jazz Band, Limelight Theatre Works and the St. Anne Jazz Band.
Over 100 artists and crafters will be selling original work throughout the mall, including candles, woodworking, jewelry, fiber art, pottery and glass as well as furniture and other hand-crafted items.
An indoor Kids’ Zone will let your child explore their creativity with art and craft activities, games and the return of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Ironclad Robotics. The popular Dime Toss will be outdoors with an exciting new feature — the Curiosity Cube — MilliporeSigma’s mobile science lab.
Food truck vendors will be serving summer favorites and offering specialty strawberry items including strawberry pie, shortcake and ice cream. The Food Area, with covered seating, will be located in the West parking lot at the former Carson’s women’s store.
Creating An Inclusive Community
From 5-7 p.m. Thursday at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, Project SUN and The Grow Center are sponsoring a panel discussion Q&A giving an opportunity to hear from parents, leaders and professionals about how to create an inclusive community for LGBTQ+ youth in order to support good mental health and understand the challenges they face. Registration is required for the free event and questions for the panel’s consideration may be submitted during registration.
At 6 p.m. Saturday in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot (at the corner of S. Schuyler Avenue and E. Merchant Street), the car show will have a Jeep theme. Food will be available for purchase from Mac’s BBQ and Rebel Ice Cream Co., and Matt Shipley will perform live music.
KCHF adoption event at farmers' market
From 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will have adoptable dogs on site and info about adoptable cats as well as upcoming events at the shelter.
