Family Night Out

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is inviting the whole family to start the summer at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. Family Night Out is from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Perry Farm Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the grand opening of the Ninja Obstacle Challenge Course for ages 13 and up. There will be games, face painting, photo booth, balloon animals, inflatables and much more. In addition, the Curiosity Cube, a traveling science lab, will be open for all to enjoy.

