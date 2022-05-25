Michelle Allen, of Kankakee, places a flag at the grave of a veteran in 2018 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee. Allen said she volunteers for the task ahead of Memorial Day as a way to say thank you to veterans, past and present. “It’s the least we can do to show our respect and recognize their sacrifice,” she said. “They’re the only true heroes in the world, and they deserve so much.”
The City of Wilmington will host a community cookout.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, located at 1850 River Road, Kankakee, there will be an opening night pool party. The event is free and will feature live music, giveaways, food and more. For more information, call 815-929-1885 or email Lisa at lkrenkel@kvpd.com.
First Responders Community Cookout
From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at South Island Park, on South Park Street in Wilmington, the City of Wilmington will host a cookout where police officers, ESDA members and firefighters prepare, cook and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.
"The purpose of this cookout is to give our first responders the opportunity to serve our community in new and exciting ways," event organizers wrote in a news release. "It also gives us the chance to enjoy fellowship with each other, hear about issues in our neighborhoods and work collectively to keep Wilmington the great place it is."
The evening also will feature family-friendly activities. For more information, call 815-476-2175.
Kankakee Valley Garden Club program
The club meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. The meeting's program is titled "Top 10 Tips for Photographing Your Plants."
The program's speakers will include Karen Grillion and Charlene Parr. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Diane at 815-939-4416.
Veterans Council's flag placement
Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Veterans Council will begin placing flags on the graves of veterans at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, located next to I-57 on Court Street. When finished, they will move to Mount Grove Cemetery, located on Brookmont.
At 8 a.m. Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens, east on Route 17 at Lowe Road, in order to complete the placement of flags.
To volunteer or for any questions, contact Edward Peters at 815-953-4572. Social distancing and uses of masks will be in place.
A complete list of Memorial Day events will run in Thursday's paper.
Poppy Flowers at Bradley Legion
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be volunteers accepting donations for remembrance poppies. This will be a curbside, drive-up event.