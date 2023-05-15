Fire on the Square

From 3-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Square on Second in Manteno, the free monthly event is back, showcasing local fire performance artists and musicians. From 3-7 p.m.m, there will be various workshops and skill shares. A fire safety class is at 7 p.m. and all fire performers must attend the class.

For more information, go to facebook.com/IntrinsicArts.

Recommended for you