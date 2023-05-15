Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi on Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective featured nearly a dozen performers throughout the night after offering workshops to attendees. The show returns July 20, and every third Tuesday of the month through October. For more information on Intrinsic Arts, visit intrinsicarts.org.
Zechariah Cartledge, 13 and of Orlando, carries a first responders flag as he crosses the finish line during the inaugural I Got Your Six 5K race, held Sunday morning at Perry Farm in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injured officer Tyler Bailey. Cartledge, the face behind Running 4 Heroes — a nonprofit organization that raises funds for families of fallen first responders — ran a mile for Rittmanic in January.
Christopher Becker, an Intrinsic Arts performer from Steger, spins fire poi on Tuesday night during the first Fire on the Square event at Manteno’s Square on Second. The entertainment collective featured nearly a dozen performers throughout the night after offering workshops to attendees. The show returns July 20, and every third Tuesday of the month through October. For more information on Intrinsic Arts, visit intrinsicarts.org.
Cats at River Valley Animal Rescue back in July 2016.
Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette
The B. Harley Bradley House sits at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
Daily Journal/file
Zechariah Cartledge, 13 and of Orlando, carries a first responders flag as he crosses the finish line during the inaugural I Got Your Six 5K race, held Sunday morning at Perry Farm in honor of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and injured officer Tyler Bailey. Cartledge, the face behind Running 4 Heroes — a nonprofit organization that raises funds for families of fallen first responders — ran a mile for Rittmanic in January.
From 3-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Square on Second in Manteno, the free monthly event is back, showcasing local fire performance artists and musicians. From 3-7 p.m.m, there will be various workshops and skill shares. A fire safety class is at 7 p.m. and all fire performers must attend the class.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Will County Fair Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone, River Valley Animal Rescue will host its annual spring vendor fair. There will be raffles, dozens of vendors and lunch for sale. All proceeds will benefit RVAR.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Ladies of the Bradley House will host high tea in the living room of the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, as actors portray six of the women who were part of the rich history of the B. Harley Bradley House. There will be tea, coffee and pastries. Come dressed for the occasion to learn of the 123-year history. Tickets are $40 each with only 48 available.
At 8 a.m. Sunday at Perry Farm Park will be the second annual event honoring first responders, specifically Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey and fallen Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. The fundraising 5K run/walk raises funds for students studying law enforcement at Kankakee Community College. Like last year, there will be a special guest to help kick off the day’s events. This year’s guest is former Chicago Police Department Officer Carlos Yanez Jr.
Following the race, there will be a post-event gathering at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, where local musician Matt Yeager will be performing a live set.
33rd Annual Rhubarb Festival
The Kankakee County Museum will be hosting the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The festivities for 2023 include a wide variety of vendors; a dime toss; kid’s zone; classic and old car display; pie-eating contest; live entertainment; and tours of the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home. Debuting at the Rhubarb Festival will be a new exhibit celebrating the 75th anniversary of the museum home at Governor Small Memorial Park as well as a local hero display and a vintage purse display (on loan from the Vintage Purse Museum). The annual Kankakee Art League show will take place in the George Barnard Sculpture Gallery, and the exhibit will run through Sept. 1. During the festival, members of the art league will have a separate sale of members’ art in the South Gallery for that day only.
Rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices, provided by the Bennett-Curtis House, will be available for purchase as part of the museum’s fundraising efforts.
The Kankakee Kultivators will supply a few master gardeners from the University of Illinois program to answer gardening questions. Items with a gardening theme will be raffled off that day. Tickets for the Kultivators’ annual Garden Tour & Faire will be available. In the museum’s Column Garden, free vegetable packets will be distributed.
New this year, Oasis Medical Services will be providing a shuttle service to help with parking. Oasis will have two vehicles available (one with handicap accessibility) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on this day. To take advantage of this service, patrons should park at or near Taft Elementary School at 1155 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee.