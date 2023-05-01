Run for Mattea's Joy
Superheroes are on a mission to help families with sick kids.
A Superhero 5K and 2-mile walk is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Cost is $30 for adults and $15 for kids under 12. Costumes are encouraged.
Honored kids will be recognized with signs on the course. Submit a name and photo of a child that is on a medical journey at runforjoy.org. In memoriam recognition is also welcomed to honor children lost too soon to illness.
Proceeds from the event benefit Mattea’s Joy, a non-profit organization whose mission is to bring care, connection, and community to families with hospitalized children.
“Families need to feel cared for, connected to others with a similar story, and a part of a community when they are navigating the challenges of having a hospitalized child,” said Jamie Freedlund, cofounder of Mattea’s Joy, in a news release. “They are not alone and Mattea’s Joy strives to remind them that joy can be found even when life isn’t going as planned.”
Mattea’s Joy serves monthly meals for families at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. It coordinates care packages to local families who are transferred to Comer from outside hospitals, including Riverside Medical Center as well as Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee. The group also provides snack boxes to several Chicagoland and Central Illinois hospitals, the Joy in the Journey podcast, and transformational experiences like visits from Mattea’s Princess visits to partner hospitals.
Perry Farm grounds are handicapped accessible, and restrooms are available on site.
Registration and race information can be found at runforjoy.org.
Baseball Legends and Kankakee
Baseball legends and Kankakee will be the subject of a Kankakee Community College Lifelong Learning Institute presentation by Daily Journal retiree Phil Angelo.
Angelo will discuss the careers of: Ben Zobrist, who played for Olivet Nazarene University and who helped the Cubs win the World Series; Arch Ward, who grew up in Irwin and created the baseball All-Star Game; Casey Stengel, Hall of Fame manager who once played minor league baseball in Kankakee; Rube Foster, commissioner of the Negro National League, who died in Kankakee; and Sam Rice of Iroquois County, whose life helped inspire the story of “The Natural.”
The presentation will also include the 1906 World Series, the only all-Chicago World Series between the Cubs and the White Sox.
The presentation is free and will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Room D152 at Kankakee Community College.
Break-A-Leg Benefit
From 3-6 p.m. at Off The Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence, Momence High School/MCHS Theatre will be holding a benefit for the theater department. Tickets are $15 and include a wine tasting, a glass of wine or specialty coffee/smoothie. There will karaoke and hors d’oeuvres.
Bradley Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its first spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults and is $5 for ages 10 and under. Pre-sale tickets and to-go orders are available by calling 815-953-1393 or 815-715-8905.
Manteno’s Community Clean-Up Day
At 10 a.m., the village of Manteno’s annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event will kick off at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno. From 10-11 a.m., the clean up will take place and volunteers will be assigned a zone. At 11:15 a.m. will be the tree planting event at Legacy Park, followed by a complimentary barbecue lunch at noon for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos | Prairie Material LLC.