Kankakee River Watershed Conference

With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.

According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river and, being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island and redirecting the flow of water.

Recommended for you