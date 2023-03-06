With the theme “The Time is Now,” a one-day conference on the Kankakee River will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday on the campus of Kankakee Community College. Issues that will be discussed include water quantity and quality, biodiversity, nutrients and agriculture, river recreation, watershed initiatives and, most importantly, sand and sediment.
According to a news release from the organizers, sand and sediment flow into the river and, being caught by fallen trees, begin to form a sand bar, turning the sand bar into an island and redirecting the flow of water.
Conference organizers Frank Koehler and Angel Crawford said, “The time is now to address these challenges and protect the area's greatest asset — the Kankakee River Watershed.”
There is no fee to attend, but individuals are asked to register online at tinyurl.com/2bpbkrd8. Lunch and refreshments will be provided to attendees.
Women United — a part of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties — will host the seventh annual Women United Breakfast. The event will happen from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Gathering Point, 897 Bourbonnais Pkwy., Bourbonnais.
This year, the event will introduce the Women United’s EmpowHERment Panel, which will be a powerful conversation featuring four local women “who use their skills and strengths to uplift and empower women in the community,” according to a news release.
Panelists, speakers and hosts include Staci Wilken, Courtney Wade, Sydney Mongaraz, Maggie Frogge, Dr. DeAnna VanKuren, Monica Pizano, JaHana Holloway and Lindy Casey.
Harbor House will be hosting a First Responders Appreciation Brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at College Church, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. First responders can join for a complimentary brunch to celebrate the life-saving services they provide. Activities include brunch, door prizes, live music, guest speakers, games and a thank-you bag.
For the second year running, Child Network — along with Ascension Saint Mary Hospital — will be bringing back The FUN Pianos for a dueling pianos fundraiser. The show will return Saturday to the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle, appetizers and cash bar. At 7 p.m., the show kicks off and “guests can plan on tapping their fingers and toes, singing and dancing with laugh-out-loud kind of fun,” organizers said in a news release.
Tickets cost $35 each, or reserved tables of eight cost $300. Tickets can be purchased at childnetwork.org/events. Proceeds will directly benefit Child Network.
Kankakee Kultivators program
At the second meeting of 2023, Kankakee Kultivators will be learning the ABCs of tree pruning. The March program will spotlight Samuel Bottorff, a professionally trained and experienced tree pruner, as the special speaker, who will cover various methods and appropriate timing for pruning different trees, shrubs and other plants.
The program will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the 4th floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.
