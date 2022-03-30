An Inside Look at Outsider Art
The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County presents “An Inside Look at Outsider Art.” Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism -- 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee -- will host the exhibition and sale of the work of Louis S. Walker Jr., a Kankakee County native.
The exhibit opening will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and refreshments will be served. Opening remarks will be 7 p.m. The exhibit will run from April 2-14. Weekday hours are noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The eldest of four children, Walker's mother moved them from Chicago to Spinning Wheel Road and the Forest Valley Church community in Pembroke Township when he was 8. That is when he began to draw. He did not finish high school and, in the late ‘70s, returned to Chicago and began his version of outsider art, which has been described as raw, vibrant, geometric, patterning and expressing an African-American urban perspective.
As Walker explained, “A dream will be an echo in my brain that triggers a drawing, which comes into the world because it seeps away from me through my hands onto the paper.”
Walker was tragically injured in a hit-and-run accident in Minneapolis, leaving him 70 percent disabled. He returned to Kankakee County and resides at Momence Meadows Nursing Center.
The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism believes the art industry and community provide opportunities for autistic persons to achieve and be productive in society. Janice Miller, the Gallery’s Director, recognizes Walker’s “naïve” art as especially inspiring to her autistic artists.
Laugh for a Cause
Harbor House presents the comedy legends of The Second City, Chicago’s renowned sketch and improv comedy theater, in Laugh for a Cause at 7 p.m. Saturday. This live performance will take place at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
Laugh for a Cause is a benefit supporting survivors of domestic violence. Tickets are available online at harborhousedv.org/events. This performance is appropriate for ages 17 and older.
Back with a brand-new selection of some of The Second City’s all-time favorite sketches and songs, this must-see show comes complete with plenty of the company’s infamous improvisation.
The evening benefit performance also will include live and silent auctions and a split-the-pot raffle. Drinks will be available for purchase.
“Harbor House appreciates this partnership with The Second City to benefit survivors of domestic violence,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director and CEO.
“Proceeds from this event will go a long way in helping Harbor House continue to empower survivors," she said. "Plus, the success of this event demonstrates our community’s commitment to investing in survivors and eradicating domestic violence in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.”
For more information about Laugh for a Cause or if your company is interested in sponsoring the event, contact Harbor House at 815-932-5814 or info@harborhousedv.org.
Happy Kankakee Party
From 5 p.m. to close Friday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, Happy Kankakee will be hosting a networking event allowing businesses, artists, nonprofits and more to promote themselves.
The night will not feature sales, only networking. There also will be food and music. RSVP by March 31 by calling Willeum at 815-592-7923.
Take Back the Night
From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth-floor gallery at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, Zonta Club of Kankakee and Clove Alliance will team up for “What I Was Wearing,” a poignant exhibit featuring the clothing of sexual assault survivors and their stories.
For questions and more information, email prevention@clovealliance.org.
Easter Egg Hunt and Skate
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, there will be an egg hunt and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the hunt is at 1 p.m. followed by skating. Admission for kids 11 and under is $12 and ages 12 and up is $11.
For more information, call the arena at 815-939-1946.