Easter Egg Extravaganza

The Easter Bunny will hop down the Perry Farm trails as the joint egg hunt with the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley and the Bourbonnais Township Park District returns to Bourbonnais at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The free event for the public is open to ages 10 and under. Participants are reminded to bring a basket or bag for the egg hunt.

