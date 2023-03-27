Inari Burke, 14, left, of Kankakee, performs a mock arrest on Kankakee Police Officer Jose Diaz with guidance from Sergeant Lacie Harsy following a mock traffic stop Wednesday as part of the Youth Police Stops program, put on by Kankakee police, Kankakee United and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services. Part of the two-hour program involves participants acting as an officer making a traffic stop. The stopped driver is played by a police officer in various scenarios. Using a fake weapon, this scenario included the discovery of a weapon in the vehicle. “The future of the Police Stops initiative is a healthy relationship between the community and local law enforcement,” said Aaron Clark, of Youth for Christ.
The Easter Bunny will hop down the Perry Farm trails as the joint egg hunt with the villages of Bourbonnais and Bradley and the Bourbonnais Township Park District returns to Bourbonnais at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The free event for the public is open to ages 10 and under. Participants are reminded to bring a basket or bag for the egg hunt.
Five starting points will be included for trail access with entrances at Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park, Exploration Station and Valley Avenue.
Photos with the Easter Bunny will be available before and after the event.
Supermarket Shuffle art exhibit
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism invites the public to a new exhibit, Supermarket Shuffle, with an opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
This show was inspired by the viral song and will feature art based on food. Opening night will feature art, music and refreshments. The artists will be presenting their art and answering any questions about how it was made. After the reception, the show will be running through June 23, and the gallery will be open 1-5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
LLI Informational meeting
An information session for Kankakee Community College's Lifelong Learning Institute's spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. It is a free event, and refreshments will be served.
The special guest speaker will be Bob de Oliveira, who will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
The Lifelong Learning Institute offers affordable, high-quality, non-credit classes that take place in an environment that fosters participation. The classes are non-credit, continuing education, open to people ages 50 and older.
Courses for the spring include: Birding — Locally and Beyond; Become a Dementia Friend; Floral Design and Impressionism; Cryptozoology; Lincoln's Funeral Train; Chicago and the Atomic Age; Giant Mammals of the Ice Age in Illinois; 10 Warning Signs of Dementia; Home Heating & Air Conditioner Maintenance; Radium Girls of Ottawa; Geology at Illinois State Parks; Share a Book, Share an Author; Kankakee's Baseball Heritage; Know Your BP and Hand CPR; Healthy Living Brain; Floral Design and Modern Art; Current Events in Person; Understanding Dementia; African Americans Music Movies; Mixed Media; A Fulfilling Retirement; Retirement: Making Your Money Last.
For more information or to find out the latest course offerings, go to continuinged.kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8206. To be added to the program mailing list, email mposing@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8206.
Mock Police Stops
From 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N 1000 W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be an evening of discussion, Mock Stop and Police Simulator participation as a bridge is built between law enforcement and the community. Participants must be 16 or older. This event is open to those who have not previously attending a Youth Police Stop event. There will be one free meal per registrant and participation is limited to the first 21 to register.
At 10 a.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum, 165 North Indiana Ave., Kankakee, there will be a grand re-opening event. Brew Head Espresso will sell coffee from 10 a.m. to noon and the event is sponsored by Riverside Healthcare.
