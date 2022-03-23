Fortitude’s Night on the Street
Fortitude Community Outreach will be hosting Night on the Street for the second consecutive year. The fundraising event will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday and will wrap up at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“Our goal is to have the experience mimic the different experiences that the homeless might have,” said Dawn Broers, director of Fortitude.
Night on the Street will be held at Fortitude’s current shelter site inside of St. Paul’s at 240 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee.
Participants will have the opportunity to partake in self-directed activities until 6 p.m., including challenges such as carrying weighted backpacks around town, navigating the bus system, making coffee over a portable propane heater and preparing a ready-made meal.
Programming will begin at 6 p.m. and will include entertainment and speakers. During the night, there will be other planned activities such as bingo games.
This a fundraising event. For more information and to sign up and begin a fundraising page, go to app.donorview.com/Mq6qJ.
Craft Fair
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Manteno United Methodist Craft Fair will be at 255 W. 2nd St., Manteno, and feature at least 30 crafters and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Love a Latte.
For more information, call or text Sue Ross at 815-405-5021 or email mantenoumwcraftfair@yahoo.com.
Spring Clothing & Dinner Giveaway
Starting at noon at 321 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the nonprofit organization Still I Rise will host a spring clothing and dinner giveaway for homeless individuals and those in need.
The dinner will be courtesy of 5 Star Wings, and the event will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There will be one meal given per person, and the person must be present.
The spring accessory kit will include shirts, T-shirts, socks, underwear, blankets, sunglasses and more. The hygiene kits will include tissue, masks, toothbrush, razors and more.
For more information or to volunteer, call 815-414-9614 or email info@still-irise.org.
Scholarship Workshop
From noon to 2 p.m., Juneteenth and Garden of Prayer will present a scholarship workshop at 401 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. The day's presenter will be Dr. Rodney Alford, who will discuss the application process in detail.
Participants will complete the scholarship application at the workshop and the presenter will go over deadlines, eligibility, criteria, different applications, sample applications, what to bring to an interview and letters of recommendation.
The event will have snacks and gift certificates.
For more information, call Lenora at 815-325-2593 or email vmaloney@gopyouthcenter.org, or call Frances at 815-272-7741 or email info@1865jccc.com.
Lights on Kankakee Banquet
From 5 to 8 p.m. April 1, the Illinois Coalition for Community Services will host a banquet at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, for the inaugural Lights on Kankakee event.
The event shines a spotlight on Kankakee and the positive relationships and resources that exist to make the city “a wonderful place to live.”
The fundraiser will include a happy hour with an open bar, dinner and a special program. The cost of the event is $50 per person and the RSVP deadline is March 25. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/3JsSg3X.