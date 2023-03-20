Say Yes to the Dress

Bradley Public Library once again is hosting the free Say Yes to the Dress event, which is open to all local high school students and happening March 25 and 26. Shop gently-used prom dresses and accessories. Sign-ups are for a one-hour appointment time.

Participants must have an appointment; the library cannot guarantee walk-ins. Sign up online at bradleylibrary.org for a time slot, or call the library at 815-932-6245. The library is at 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.

