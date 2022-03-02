Say Yes to the Dress
Happening Saturday and Sunday at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, the annual Say Yes to the Dress event will take place by appointment.
Prom-goers can shop for a free prom dress and accessories. This is open to any high school student, from any high school, regardless of need. The library requests attendees RSVP on its calendar at bradleylibrary.org to reserve a dress shopping appointment.
Celebrity Bartender Bash
Set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, a Celebrity Bartender Bash will benefit the families of recently killed or injured Illinois police officers — including fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and wounded Officer Tyler Bailey.
The event will be at Murray Bros. Caddyshack, 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, and is sponsored by the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association, which administers the Heroes Family Fund.
In addition to the Bradley officers, the event also will benefit the families of Aurora Officer Brian Shields and Sgt. Ken Thurman, who both died from complications of COVID-19; and Bensenville Officer Steven Kotlewski, who was severely wounded responding to a call.
“The Celebrity Bartender Bash will be a fun outing for a vital cause,” said IPPFA President James McNamee in a news release. “Law enforcement officers constantly put their lives on the line, and unfortunately more and more of them pay with their livelihoods or lives. Let’s show these heroes and their families how much we appreciate their sacrifices.”
Well-known athletes, media personalities and other celebrity bartenders will pour drinks at the event while music is provided by Prizefighter. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the door or online at ippfa.org. The event is for ages 21 and older.
Financial Literacy Workshop
Local nonprofit organization Still I Rise will be teaming up with New York Life Insurance Company and the Economic & Community Development Agency (ECDA) to present the BOSS Budget Financial Literacy Workshop Series.
The workshop will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The event is free and open to all ages.
There will be a presentation by financial service professional Dustin Prince, and a light lunch will be served.
Call 815-933-0506 to reserve a spot.
Vision Journal Networking Social
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bourbonnais Public Library, local entrepreneur and founder of Boss Up 2 Be Fearless, LaTressa Carroll, will be hosting a networking event based on setting visions through journaling.
The materials needed for the journal activity will be provided and masks are required. There is a limit of 25 people. Call Carroll at 815-549-1538 to reserve your spot.
Women United Annual Breakfast
United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Women United Breakfast will return Tuesday for its sixth annual event. This year’s event — which is set to take place March 8, International Women’s Day — will be in-person as well as live-streamed from The Majestic in Kankakee.
It will feature a lineup of local female speakers who will share insights on mental health, overcoming obstacles, personal and professional growth and more. Doors open at 8:15 a.m., with breakfast available until 9 a.m. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and run until noon.
Every dollar raised during the event will support United Way’s Women United Initiative, which addresses challenges facing women and children through programs and addressing needs, it says.
For more information or to purchase in-person or virtual tickets, go to myunitedway.org/wubreakfast2022.