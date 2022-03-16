'The Phantom of the Opera'
At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Coal City Unit District #1 will present "The Phantom of the Opera" at Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St., Coal City.
"The Phantom of the Opera" tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.
The cast includes Aidan Kostbade, Emma Kenney, Chloe Peacock, Derek Carlson, McKenna Patten, Eli Fritz, Stephen Byers, Collin Dames, Elaina Patten, Dylan Ludes, Caleb Kuhel, Landen Selio, Mason Natyshok, Sophia Johnson, Alli Hausman, Shana Kelly and Logan Hawkins.
The ensemble includes Isabelle Kostbade, Melody Kinder, Sammy Thackeray, Kylee Kennell, Ava Houston, Brecken Johnson, Amelia Fritz, Camille Bell, Adaline Dowling, Courtney Meyer, Logan Hausman, Elsa Bunton, Mae Connor, Madison Wilson, Dakota Clubb, Ethan Scrogham, Colin Leroy, Kayla Connelly, Chessa Kuhel, Eliana Chernesky, Kilen Davidson and Jacob Nadess.
The crew includes Chad Reinert, Abby Kodat, Joe Watson, Buddy Widlowski, Stef Semenic, Sophiya Williams, Max Hone.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/CCTDTickets.
Herscher Swing and Sing
The annual performance returns at 9 a.m. Saturday at Herscher High School, 501 N. Main St., Herscher. Fifteen show choir groups will perform at the all-day event, and awards will be presented in the evening.
An all-day pass is $20, and individual programs are $10. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Food trucks and concessions will be available all day, and various vendors will be on site. For more information, email herschermusicbooster@gmail.com.
Spaghetti Fundraiser
From 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais-based nonprofit shelter, New Beginnings for Cats, will host a spaghetti dinner at the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.
The dinner is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 5 to 10. Take-out will be available, and the dinner will be homemade with dessert and coffee included. All proceeds will benefit the shelter.
For more information, call 815-472-4734.
Family Game Night
From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, there will be a family-friendly game night with concessions available. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Bring your own board game or join in on one upon arrival.
For more information and to RSVP, go to bit.ly/kcmgamenight.
Celebrate Spring Sip & Shop
At 2 p.m. Sunday at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, celebrate the first day of spring with a vendor market. A number of vendors will be on site with items for you and your home, as well as gift ideas. Snacks and beverage specials also will be available.
Vendors include Tim's Hands & Kim's Touch, ShopLizzie Boutique, Blue Moon Creations, Rawhide & Roses Custom Creations & Designs, Creative Cards & More, Scorched CNC, Living My Dream Crafts, Doodle Delights Bakery, Jewelry by Abby, Dandelion Designs, Lizzie's Sweets, Debbie's VIP, and On A Whim.
For more information, call 815-426-9867.