Coal City HS presents 'Anastasia'

Coal City High School, 655 W Division St, Coal City, will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films. According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/CCTDTickets

Recommended for you