“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, are collaborating for "Project: Fresh Start," an expungement and sealing program.
Members of Pembroke Chapter 84 of the National Association for Black Veterans gather during the group’s monthly meeting in December 2021 at the active post in Pembroke, located at 13161 E. Central Ave.
“Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Coal City High School's theater department will bring the show to life starting March 10.
Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe addressed those gathered at a Riverview neighborhood meeting in Kankakee in August to discuss the topic of violence in the community. Rowe's office, along with Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, are collaborating for "Project: Fresh Start," an expungement and sealing program.
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s "Moana Jr."
KVTA
Abigeil Davis.
Photo provided
Members of Pembroke Chapter 84 of the National Association for Black Veterans gather during the group’s monthly meeting in December 2021 at the active post in Pembroke, located at 13161 E. Central Ave.
Coal City High School, 655 W Division St, Coal City, will be holding several performances of the musical inspired by the beloved films. According to a news release, “Anastasia” transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. The show will run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Kankakee County State’s Attorney's Office and and the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department will lead the program’s revival in partnership with seniors and senior-serving organizations from across the region.
TRIAD is a cooperative effort aimed at reducing crimes against seniors in the county. Meetings will take place at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.
All are welcome to enjoy a free breakfast, snacks and beverages.
The first meeting will take place on March 15. The guest speaker will be Paul Schimpf, a former state legislator, who served as the lead American attorney adviser in the prosecution of Saddam Hussein in the Iraqi High Tribunal Court. Schimpf helped induce a courtroom confession where Hussein admitted culpability in the massacre of hundreds of civilians, for which he was ultimately sentenced to death, according to the news release.
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will present the spring Young People’s Theatre production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage.
There are three opportunities to view this heart-warming production staged by director Paula Sutter, assistant director Beth Sutter, vocal director Amy Shinabarger and choreographer Victoria Wisniewski at Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave in Kankakee. The performances take place at 7 p.m. March 17, and 2 p.m. March 18 and 19. Tickets are available online at KVTA.org, by calling the box office at 815-935-8510, or if any tickets are remaining, they will be available at the door.
Geologic Story of Kankakee Valley
At 11 a.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will host a lecture about the geologic history and formation of Kankakee Valley, presented by local geology enthusiast and museum intern, Abigeil Davis.
Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley. Visitors will also enjoy viewing some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. Davis is currently studying geology as her major at North Carolina Central University.
NABVETS 12th Anniversary Banquet
The Pembroke Chapter of NABVETS, the National Association for Black Veterans Inc., will be hosting its 12th annual anniversary banquet at 5 p.m. Saturday at NABVETS Veteran Center (The Blue Building), 13161 E. Central, Pembroke Township.
At 5 p.m. begins the social hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m. followed by dancing. The keynote speakers will be retired General Ronald Lewis and Pembroke Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith.
Tickets cost $30, and more information can be found by calling 815-210-2416 (Commander Rod), 815-662-7049 (Vincent) or 951-505-1150 (Mayor Mark Hodge).
View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information and the name of the person submitting the photo.