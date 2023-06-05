Heroes, Hogs, and Hot Rods

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, this all-day event is hosted by Project Headspace and Timing and brings awareness to the needs of veterans. Taking place at the Square on Second in Manteno, the event will include Illinois Strongman Challenge ran by the Illinois Strongman Association starting at noon on Main Street; the Classic Car Show starting at 9 a.m. on Main Street; a 0.5K run “for underachievers”’; a beer tent; amateur barbecue competition; food trucks; craft fair from noon to 5 p.m. on Second Street; mental health and veteran resource fair; photo booth; live music all day and night.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam

