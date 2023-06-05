Abigail, 3, left, and Annabelle Beedle, 6, the daughters of Adam and Amanda Beedle of St. Anne, are living with a rare type of Batten disease. The Beedles are hosting a fun run on June 10 to raise funds for Batten Disease Support and Research Association. READ MORE.
Dozens enjoy the music of Lupe Carroll on in 2022 during Sandwiches With A Side of Jam at the Kankakee Train Depot. The concerts will return for one Wednesday per month in June, July and August.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Photo submitted
Volunteers escort cancer survivors along the first lap, deemed the Survivors Lap, of the Kankakee County Relay for Life at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in 2022. The event will return June 10.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, this all-day event is hosted by Project Headspace and Timing and brings awareness to the needs of veterans. Taking place at the Square on Second in Manteno, the event will include Illinois Strongman Challenge ran by the Illinois Strongman Association starting at noon on Main Street; the Classic Car Show starting at 9 a.m. on Main Street; a 0.5K run “for underachievers”’; a beer tent; amateur barbecue competition; food trucks; craft fair from noon to 5 p.m. on Second Street; mental health and veteran resource fair; photo booth; live music all day and night.
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam will return to Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square for midday concerts in June, July and August. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available.
Each event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month.
On June 7, Three’s A Crowd will perform while lunch options are available for purchase from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Martinez Tacos.
Beedles Braving Batten 5K
Amanda Beedle hands out alliterative stretchy support bracelets, “Beedles Braving Batten.”
Those items refer to youngsters Annabelle, 6, and Abigail, 3. The girls, the daughters of Amanda and Adam Beedle, of St. Anne, have a rare inherited disorder of the nervous system, Batten disease.
On Saturday, the Beedles will host a 5 kilometer fun run and picnic at the Kankakee River State Park to raise funds for Batten Disease Support and Research Association. The cost of the event, including a box lunch, is $25.
The event is a fun run. There is no timing and no awards at the end, but there is the assurance of doing a good deed. Runners, walkers and strollers can participate. The fun run activity begins at 9 a.m. The run and its affiliated festivities will end by 2 p.m. The out-and-back course begins near the main entrance to the state park, where the sign reads “Potawatomi Campground.” For those not registered in advance, race day registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Relay For Life
On Saturday, 500-plus participants will come together at the annual Relay For Life of Kankakee County, presented by Riverside Healthcare, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 500 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. This year’s event will be celebrating its 28th year anniversary.
The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the main stage followed by the survivors and caregivers’ laps. Cancer survivors are encouraged to register prior to the event to take part in the day of event survivor activities. The luminaria ceremony happens at 9 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be at 10 p.m. Relay For Life is a free family-friendly event with DJ, music, team fundraisers, food, kids’ activities, games, prizes and more.
From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, a Juneteenth Lunch and Learn event will be held, covering the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history.
