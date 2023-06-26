Friday Night Concert Series

At the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot, Downtown Kankakee hosts its Friday Night Concert Series. Held during the summer at Harold & Jean Miner Square, the concerts are free, family-friendly events that bring the community together with music.

Equipped with a food truck, each event takes place from 6-9 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. For the summer’s following shows, Mac’s BBQ will be the food truck on site. The theme for the next concert, set for Friday, is “Brass Night,” featuring music from Brass Monkeys and The Simsons.

Recommended for you