Vocalist and guitarist Lupe Carroll, of Bourbonnais, performs an acoustic set for a crowd of 350 on the grounds of The B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee during an outdoor event in 2022. Musical entertainment and more will return to the house June 20 with the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll.
The Bourbonnais Friendship Festival will return June 21-25.
Stephen Thomas and Sherri Yvette Wilson will provide musical entertainment on June 24 during the third annual Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke event.
One of the six gardens that will be available for visit on the Kankakee Kultivators’ annual garden walk.
Building Forever Friendships is the theme of this year's Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the carnival and is followed by opening ceremonies. While construction will change the typical layout of and parking for the festival, the show will still go on from June 21-25 near the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.
Each day will feature live music, starting with Tim Boshaw on Wednesday who will open with "We Back The Blue" written in honor of Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey. Following Boshaw's performance will be 4 Cast on the Main Stage. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there will be CPR/AED demonstrations in the first aid tent.
On June 21, 1853, the town known as Kankakee Depot was voted the official county seat for the newly founded Kankakee County. The Kankakee Day Planning Committee will host Make Music in Kankakee Day, an all-day open jam session happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Schuyler Ave., involving the businesses on that block and utilizing the Farmers' Market Gazebo. This is an open mic for musicians, to honor both Kankakee County’s 170th birthday as well as International Make Music Day.
From 5-8 p.m. today, Wright in Kankakee will again host the Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. The annual event will feature music, a garden tour, wine, a food truck and the gift shop will be open.
Guests will receive a free beverage and will be able to stroll the gardens, take photos and talk to gardeners. Musical entertainment includes singer Gianna Kohl at 5 p.m., fiber sculptor artist Karen Gubitz at 6 p.m., Acting Out Theater performing musical highlights from their upcoming show, “Cinderella” at 6:30 and singing/guitar duo Joshua Allen and Nicole Montgomery at 7 p.m. The Monster Grilled Cheese and More food truck will be onsite.
The rain date is Tuesday June 27. Tickets are $10 and are available at wright1900.org or at Moon Cookie Gallery, 285 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
For more information, call 815-936-9630.
Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke
At 3 p.m. Saturday at NABVETS Blue Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, The Ladies of Pembroke Book Club will host Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke. The theme is “Hats & Pearls” and tickets are $30 per person. Award categories include Business Man, Woman Empowerment, Distinguished Gentlemen, Pembroke Legacy Award. Featured entertainment includes Sherri Yvette Wilson as Whitney Houston and Stephen Thomas as Freddie Jackson. Entertainment is by Ultimate Artist Tribute.
For tickets, call 815-549-6478 (Tonia) or 630-486-6650 (Stacy).
Kankakee Kultivators’ Garden Tour & Faire
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, ticket-holders will be invited to stroll through seven beautiful gardens. The Kultivators express their deep gratitude to the following outstanding gardeners for generously sharing their “homes outdoors.”
The gardens are owned by Steve and Debora Christensen, Brian and Wendy Crane, John and Nancy Kaufman, Peter and Angela Meaney, John and Kristine Palmer, Candice Van Voorst, and the staff of the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center in Bourbonnais.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased at the following outlets: Benoit Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck Flowers Plants and Gifts, Glazik Top Line Feeds, and Joy’s Hallmark Shop (all in Kankakee); Bargains and Treasures (Bradley); Ryan’s Pier (Aroma Park); Tholens’ Garden Center (Bourbonnais); and Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse (outside Grant Park).