Bourbonnais Friendship Festival

Building Forever Friendships is the theme of this year's Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, which begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday with the carnival and is followed by opening ceremonies. While construction will change the typical layout of and parking for the festival, the show will still go on from June 21-25 near the Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW.

Each day will feature live music, starting with Tim Boshaw on Wednesday who will open with "We Back The Blue" written in honor of Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey. Following Boshaw's performance will be 4 Cast on the Main Stage. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, there will be CPR/AED demonstrations in the first aid tent.

