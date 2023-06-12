Week of Juneteenth events

The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is holding several events this week leading up to the Monday holiday. For more information on the events listed below, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to facebook.com/1865JCCC.

• Juneteenth Lunch & Learn: From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the program will cover the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history. Guest speakers include Dr. Leonard Porter and Jasmyne Humble. Lunch will be provided.

