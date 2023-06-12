The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council is holding several events this week leading up to the Monday holiday. For more information on the events listed below, call Frances Lewis at 815-272-7741, or go to facebook.com/1865JCCC.
• Juneteenth Lunch & Learn: From noon to 3 p.m. June 12 in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, the program will cover the topics of mental health, financial literacy and Black history. Guest speakers include Dr. Leonard Porter and Jasmyne Humble. Lunch will be provided.
• Youth Oratory Challenge: Happening at 5 p.m. June 13 at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee, the purpose of the oratory challenge is to strive to promote the ability of second- through 12th-grade students to enhance their public speaking skills.
• Flag Day: Beginning at noon and ending at 1 p.m. June 14 in Martin Luther King Park, 1085 E. Maple St., Kankakee, there will be a Flag Day celebration. Chips and water will be served.
• Mid-Week Prayer: From 6-7 p.m. June 14, the mid-week prayer event with Pastor Dave Robinson will be held at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 E. Maple St., Kankakee. Snacks and drinks will be served.
• Youthpalooza: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16 at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, the Youth Empowerment Program will host an event for students in grades six through 12. Sign up at bit.ly/40YCSEH.
• Juneteenth Awards Banquet: From 5-10:30 p.m. June 16 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, this banquet will be honoring five to six individuals who have assisted their community behind the scenes for more than five years with their efforts having gone unnoticed. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the door.
• Juneteenth Freedom Fest: From 8 a.m. to dusk June 17 at Pioneer Park, 690 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, there will be a parade, games, a car show and a DJ. The event will end with the annual fireworks show.
• 1619 to Juneteenth Symposium: From 9 a.m. to noon June 19, the council will hold a symposium at Kankakee Community College to commemorate the 403rd Anniversary of the landing of The White Lion Ship that brought the first Africans to the American shores in 1619.
Main Street Momence Car Show
From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street in downtown Momence, Main Street Momence will host its annual cruise nights car show, titled Cool Cars Under the Stars. All antique or unique cars and trucks are welcome. Participants can win a $100 cash prize, with the chance at a $250 grand finale prize. The night features a DJ, giveaways, peoples' choice awards, restaurant specials and more.
For more information, call 815-472-3861.
Golf Cart Parade/Rockin' on the Square
The village of Manteno will kick off of its Summer Concert Series: Rockin’ on the Square, from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Square on Second with the band, Good Clean Fun. The food trucks, Miabella’s Pizza and Sweet Darren’s will be in attendance. The event is BYOB and bringing chairs is encouraged.
The Annual Golf Cart Parade will launch the start of the evening. The parade lineup will take place at 5:45 p.m. at South Marquette Pl. South (located behind the Elementary School). Parade start time is 6:30 p.m., and travels from South Creek Drive, east down Cook St., north on Main St. and ending at the Square on Second. The parade is free and preregistration is not required.
Date Night in the Park
From 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Don Palzer Bandshell, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, there will be an adults-only night of live music, food trucks and cocktails. The event will feature local talent Logan Miller and Matt Shipley. Food trucks include Brother George's BBQ and Zarates tacos. Admission is free and attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Food and drinks available for purchase.
Run for Autism
At 9 a.m. Sunday, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host the annual Run For Autism (formerly the Kilbride Classic) at Cobb Park in Kankakee. Participants can choose between a 5K run or a 2-mile walk. The cost is $32.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information, including the names of people in the photo and who is submitting it.