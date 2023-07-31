Melanie Meline, 9, center, and sister Jazmine, 5, left, run through the water of a fire hose during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The event will return Tuesday.
Kobe, a dog available for adoption through Kankakee County Humane Foundation, greeted attendees of Saturday's date night at Kankakee County Museum. Kobe was joined by fellow KCHF residents Baby, Pearl and Zara.
Celebrating 40 years is a free national family event that takes place locally each summer in Bourbonnais.
The annual National Night Out is being hosted by area law enforcement agencies from 3:30-9 p.m. Tuesday at Perry Farm Park. At 4:30 p.m. will begin food service, which is first come, first serve.
There will be live music performances, starting at 3:30 p.m. with The Black Hat, followed by John Webber and the Country Spiders at 5 p.m. and the Silhouettes at 7 p.m.
The evening also will feature former Chicago Bears player Emery Moorehead, a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, kiddie carnival rides, vendor information booths, a fire truck spray and a fire safety house.
The Salvation Army will be hosting a food drive raffle, where people can bring non-perishable food items to enter into a raffle with prizes.
According to a news release on the event, “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood/community spirit and law enforcement partnerships and send a message to those involved in criminal activity that communities are organized and fighting back.”
The event is a collaborative effort involving area law enforcement and public safety agencies, residents, civic and social agencies and various businesses in the community.
The local event draws 4,000 people from around Kankakee County to enjoy a family-oriented evening, including free food and refreshment, various demonstrations and activities for all ages. Local public safety and social agencies provide information on the various services they provide and are available to answer any questions or concerns.
Food, music and school supply bags are provided from donations and sponsors from the business community and various municipalities.
KCHF Adoption Event at Farmers’ Market
From 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market, 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will have adoptable dogs, info about available cats, upcoming events for the shelter and info about KCHF overall. Come out and meet a few adoptable dogs.
Cruis’n the Square
From 6-8 p.m. in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot in downtown Kankakee the Saturday Night Cruis’n the Square event returns. The theme is Ladies’ Night, and there will be music from Shelby Ryan.
For more information, call Anthony at 815-671-5601.
Movies in the Park
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Manteno’s Legacy Park, the village of Manteno will host a screening of “The Bad Guys.” For more information, go to villageofmanteno.com.
Back-to-School Health Fair
The Hippocrates Medical Clinic, at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature food and more.
For more information, call Dondie at 815-715-8405.