AOTC presents ‘Cinderella’

With 8 p.m. showtimes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, audience members of Acting Out Theatre Co.’s “Cinderella” will take a musical journey right in Kankakee’s Cobb Park. Gates open each night at 5:15 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. pre-show fest. Tickets are currently available at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, or online at showclix.com/event/aotc-cinderella.

It’s recommended to bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors on site where audience members can make purchases. Brother George’s BBQ, Tacos El Guadalajara, Uplifted Bistro, Oberweis and Sweet Darren’s will be on hand each night. Appearing Saturday and Sunday only is LoveALatte, and Sunday only is Brew Head Espresso. Hedgeapple Arts will be providing kids’ activities on Friday and Little Me Studio is providing activities on Saturday from 5:30-7:45 p.m. before each show.

