Attendees listen to music performed by Hoodwink'd last Tuesday during the Bourbonnais Township Park District's Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. The music returns July 11 with Tall Paul, performing honky tonk, country and rock music. On July 18 the Molly Rose Quartet will perform sounds of jazz. And the final concert, set for July 27, will be Carrying Torches, performing pop and alternative rock. Shows run from 7-8:30 p.m. and are open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation), and food and drink are available from BrickStone Brewery. Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome. For more information, go to btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation hosts the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bradley. At this location, the organization, along with Harbor House, will host a July 23 scholarship fundraiser.
Acting Out Theatre Co. will present "Cinderella" on July 21-23 at Cobb Park in Kankakee.
Wilmington Middle School cheerleaders perform during the Wilmington Catfish Days Saturday afternoon.
AMY SMITH
With 8 p.m. showtimes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, audience members of Acting Out Theatre Co.’s “Cinderella” will take a musical journey right in Kankakee’s Cobb Park. Gates open each night at 5:15 p.m. for a 5:30 p.m. pre-show fest. Tickets are currently available at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, or online at showclix.com/event/aotc-cinderella.
It’s recommended to bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors on site where audience members can make purchases. Brother George’s BBQ, Tacos El Guadalajara, Uplifted Bistro, Oberweis and Sweet Darren’s will be on hand each night. Appearing Saturday and Sunday only is LoveALatte, and Sunday only is Brew Head Espresso. Hedgeapple Arts will be providing kids’ activities on Friday and Little Me Studio is providing activities on Saturday from 5:30-7:45 p.m. before each show.
The cast includes: Hannah Hudgins, Grant Sparenberg, Gianna Kohl, McKenzy Testerman, Lauren Puschell, Ashtyn Williams, Dustin Mann, Christine Case, Michael Keigher, Andrew McBurnie, Tiah Guthrie, Dexter Arens, Anna Poole, Brandon Merrill, Abriella Caravette, Bryar Homan, Matthew Case, Sydney Lang, Amber Gross, Harper Case, Emma O'Dell, Shaniqua Clemens, Debbie Oberlander, Isabella Schnitzler, Kaeleigh Gross, Chloe Cunnington, Morgan George, Erin Phillips, Avery Nichols, Sophie Powell, Malakai Bashayreh, Gavin Gross, Charlee Meister, Carson Williams.
For information on the organization’s rain policy, as well as parking/accessibility information, go to actingouttheatreco.org.
Catfish Days in Wilmington
Throughout the four-day festival, taking place July 20-23, there will be a carnival, food vendors, beer garden, live music, kids activities, farmers/flea markets, cardboard tractor races, car shows, baking contests, line dancing, fireworks, a parade and more. The following restaurants will be offering catfish dinners in conjunction with the festival: Rustic Inn, Wilmington House Family Restaurant, Wilmington VFW Post 5422, Hayden’s Crossing. For a full schedule of events, go to catfishdays.com.
“The first Catfish Days Festival was held in 1976 as a part of the bicentennial celebration of our country,” according to the event website. “Because of its acceptance and the enthusiasm it engendered, it had become an annual event."
BTPD Summer Concert Series
From 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Molly Rose Quartet will perform sounds of jazz as part of Bourbonnais Township Park District's Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Shows are open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation), and food and drink are available from BrickStone Brewery. Bring a chair or blanket for the concert. Coolers, food and pets are welcome. For more information, go to btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.
Iroquois County Fair
The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair will run from July 18-23 in Watseka. Dozens of events span the six-day affair taking place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka.
Commercial buildings are open from noon to 8 p.m. each day and exhibit buildings are open from noon to 9 p.m. each day. Swyear Amusements Midway Rides will be running the carnival every day of the festival.
Harbor House and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation are partnering for a fundraiser that will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund. Held at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the event will celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner “to help motivate and inspire women and girls; you can make it if you try,” stated a news release from the organizations. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the event which will feature food, fun, fashion, speakers and music. At 2 p.m. is lunch followed by the 3 p.m. start of entertainment. Ticket cost is $50 per person or $400 for a table of eight. Sponsorship is available for the program book.
For more information, call Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.