Local teacher Bonnie Brewer portrays one of the first nuns to travel to Bourbonnais from Montreal in 1862, Soeur Marie de la Victoire, on Oct. 21 during a History Comes Alive event at the French Heritage Museum in Kankakee. More than 30 guests listened and reminisced on the county’s Catholic history in the upstairs room of the historic stone barn.
Numerous attendees line up for food vendors and listen to music performed by Three’s a Crowd on Wednesday during the year’s first installment of Sandwiches with a Side of Jam, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. See more photos on A12.
Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists With Autism shared their art leading up to the July 16 fundraiser in Grant Park.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
French history comes alive in Kankakee
Running from 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Hwy., Grant Park, the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be hosting Celebrating Artists with Autism in Memory of Jude Whipple.
There will be music, food trucks, raffles and art for sale. Live music will be performed by Big Dog Mercer and the KGB Band. Food will be available from Sweet Corn Kings and Squeels on Wheels BBQ.
The Kankakee County Historical Society is bringing a brand-new fundraising event to the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The museum and parking lot will be transformed into a picturesque Parisian Café from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday for the 2023 Bastille Day Celebration. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy wine tastings, paired hors d'oeuvres, live folk music, photo ops, history and more.
Featured at this event will be Peaches’ Photobooth Rental, folk musician, Brad Fetterer and local author Melanie Holmes. Hors d’oeuvres and treats will be provided by local businesses Flight 102 and Philo Collective. Tickets, which can be purchased through the museum’s website, cost $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Harbor House and the Community Commission to End Domestic Violence will be hosting an In Their Shoes, an interactive experience designed to improve awareness of domestic violence and barriers survivors face every day. The activity is followed by a collaborative group discussion. The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. today at The Grow Center, 310 Main St., Bourbonnais. There will be a complimentary dinner provided by Harbor House, and registration is required.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kelli Bonomo will hit the stage with lunch available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and Martinez Tacos. Sandwiches with a Side of Jam is held at Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available. Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio.
For more information, call 815-939-4564.
River Rock Pub and Beer Garden opens
Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the new River Rock Pub and Beer Garden will host an event that is open to the community. Starting at 5 p.m. will be food truck service from Mac’s BBQ, as well as options from Big Fella’s Mobile Cigar Lounge. At 7 p.m., local musician Jake Vaughn will take the Rustic River Salvage Main Stage. There is outdoor seating, however it is recommended to bring a lawn chair depending on attendance.
River Rock Pub and Beer Garden is located at 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee.