Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director — who works with Kankakee School District 111 and the S.T.O.P. the Violence initiative — presents during Friday’s Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s monthly roundtable. His presentation was on the movement “Kankakee Forgives.” READ MORE.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin
"Black Panther" will be screened Saturday at the Kankakee Public Library.
Marvel Studios
A rider on a Harley Davidson motorcycle travels along Illinois Route 50 south in 2017. On Jan. 15 will be the 39th annual Peotone Motorcycle Swap Meet.
At 7 a.m. Jan. 16 will be the annual Community Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Chalfant Hall. The event is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.
After the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the College Church of the Nazarene, 100 College Dr., Bourbonnais, there will be a speech from keynote speaker Antonio Marshall. The first African-American Chaplain for Olivet Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.
Tickets for the breakfast are sold out, but contact the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation for more information about the speaker event.
For more information, call Dr. Pat Polk, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, at 815-685-9220.
Mental Health Network Roundtable
At 8:30 a.m. Friday in Kankakee Community College’s Iroquois Room, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will host its monthly roundtable. This month’s guest speaker is Aaron Clark, founder of Kankakee Forgives and Student Violence Prevention Coordinator for Kankakee School District 111. He will present “Do You See What I’m Saying?” which is designed to strengthen partnerships with perspective. Registration is not required.
From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, an event hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, featuring a coloring contest, cookies, hot chocolate and a screening of "Black Panther."
39th Annual Peotone Motorcycle Swap Meet
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Will County Fair Association, 710 S. West St., Peotone, Chicago Motorcycle Swap will host the 39th annual Peotone Motorcycle Swap Meet. There will be new and used motorcycle parts for sale, and opportunities to buy, sell and trade.
At 3 p.m. Sunday at Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion, 805 North Evergreen Ave., Kankakee, a gospel concert will take place with a performance from the gospel choir and a local soloist. The Coretta Scott King award will be presented. This is part of three days of events hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.
For more information, call Dr. Pat Polk, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, at 815-685-9220.
