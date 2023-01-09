MLK Jr. Day Community Prayer Breakfast

At 7 a.m. Jan. 16 will be the annual Community Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University in Chalfant Hall. The event is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.

After the breakfast at 10 a.m. at the College Church of the Nazarene, 100 College Dr., Bourbonnais, there will be a speech from keynote speaker Antonio Marshall. The first African-American Chaplain for Olivet Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented.

