First Responders Brunch

Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Elk’s Lodge, 111 N. 3rd St., Watseka. First responders in Iroquois County are invited to learn more about Harbor House and how its new domestic violence emergency shelter will serve the community. Attendees also will receive a complimentary thank you bag of goodies and be entered to win prizes.

For more information and to register, go to harborhousedv.org/events.

Recommended for you