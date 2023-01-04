Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, second from left, recently sponsored a Senior Safety Fair for County West residents held at Courtyard Estates in Herscher. Mobile Senior Safety Fairs will continue in the new year.
Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge #1791 will host a First Responders Appreciation Brunch.
iStock/lewkmiller
Play Bunco at the Herscher Legion Community Center.
iStock/seamartini
This year’s Sundance Film Festival is open to all.
Roman Valiev/iStock
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, second from left, recently sponsored a Senior Safety Fair for County West residents held at Courtyard Estates in Herscher. Mobile Senior Safety Fairs will continue in the new year.
Harbor House and the Watseka Elks Lodge No. 1791 are hosting the Iroquois County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Elk’s Lodge, 111 N. 3rd St., Watseka. First responders in Iroquois County are invited to learn more about Harbor House and how its new domestic violence emergency shelter will serve the community. Attendees also will receive a complimentary thank you bag of goodies and be entered to win prizes.
From 5:45-9 p.m. tonight at Herscher Legion Community Center, at 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, is a night of fellowship and fun with bunco. The cost is $5 per person, and players are encouraged to bring a snack to share. There will be a 50/50 raffle and door prize drawing. There also will be a cash bar. Doors open at 5:45 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., games begin.
Fresh Thoughts Movie & Book Club
Beginning at 10 a.m. each Friday in January, the University of Illinois Extension's horticulture department will examine horticultural lessons in books and movies. Jan. 6 is film "Kiss the Ground"; Jan. 13 is book "Slow Food Nation"; Jan. 20 is a documentary; Jan. 27 is book "Lost Child in the Woods, Saving Our Children from Nature — Deficit Disorder."
From 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair at 100 Westwood Oaks Court, Kankakee, in partnership with Riverside (Westwood) Senior Life Communities and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater. Admission is free as are refreshments. There will be speakers, vendors, prizes and more.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the University of Illinois Extension's horticulture department will host an informational workshop on making your own maple syrup by tapping trees in your backyard. The class will be held at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The cost to attend is $10 and includes instructions and supplies.