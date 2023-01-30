Art Exhibit at Kankakee Library

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, local artist Alan Byron Hampshire will hold a meet-and-greet as he unveils his new exhibit, Martha’s Vineyard America’s Premiere African American Resort, which will be on display during February. The exhibit and event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Hampshire lived in Martha's Vineyard for 12 years and spent much of his time painting his surroundings. It was the MV Times that dubbed him the "Watercolor Wonder." 

Recommended for you