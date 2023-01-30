...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 20 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 5
Alan Byron Hampshire shows clippings from his portfolio, including paintings done in Martha’s Vineyard that led MV Times to dub him the “Watercolor Wonder.”
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, local artist Alan Byron Hampshire will hold a meet-and-greet as he unveils his new exhibit, Martha’s Vineyard America’s Premiere African American Resort, which will be on display during February. The exhibit and event will be held at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Hampshire lived in Martha's Vineyard for 12 years and spent much of his time painting his surroundings. It was the MV Times that dubbed him the "Watercolor Wonder."
Also happening at the library that day will be a pop-up coffee shop from LoveALatte. They will be on the first floor from 9 a.m. to noon selling an assortment of beverages.
ICGS’s Groundhog Day Fundraiser
The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a nonprofit organization, will host a Groundhog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The time of 3 p.m. is tentative, as serving will stop when the food is sold out. The cost of a meal is a donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.
» 815-432-3730
Hands on Art History
From 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, hands-on art history is back. The program will discuss Andy Warhol, and participants will learn about the artist by doing work in their style. Open to all ages and skill levels.
Valentine Gnomes Pair
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, On A Whim will lead a Valentine Gnome Make & Take class at the Community Arts Center in the mall. The class costs $27.
From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Kankakee High School, 1200 West Jeffery St., Kankakee, will host a talent show. The cost is $3 for students, $5 general admission, $10 for VIP seating, which includes front row seating, snacks and drink.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com and include caption information and the name of the person submitting the photo.