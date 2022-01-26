Police vs. Fire Basketball Game
At 7 p.m. Monday at the KVPD Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District/Kankakee Firefighters Local 653 will play basketball to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
The event also will benefit the First Responders Children Foundation, which works with families across the country, including police, fire, Forest Service, Border Patrol, EMS and all other forms of first responders. The foundation helps provide college scholarships to children whose first responder parents have either died in the line of duty or have become permanently disabled due to their line of work.
Donations currently are being accepted online at bit.ly/3tm2CO3.
Entry is $5 per person. For more information, call 815-939-1311.
Lunar New Year Program
Today through Friday, the Kankakee Public Library’s Youth Services department is hosting a take-away program where patrons receive a fun, interactive Lunar New Year pack to walk them through the traditions of several different countries.
Often called Chinese New Year, the Lunar New Year is a major holiday celebrated in several Asian countries.
Packages will be available for pickup on the second floor. To sign up, call 815-937-6960.
For more information on the Youth Services department, go to lions-online.org or search Kankakee Public Library — Youth Services on Facebook.
Valentine Wine Glass Paint Fundraiser
At 6 p.m. Friday at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Rd., Bourbonnais, paint a Valentine-themed wine glass during a fundraiser for the Kankakee VFW Auxiliary 2857.
According to the Kankakee VFW Auxiliary 2857’s Facebook page, the organization is described as “veterans joined in a common cause to assist fellow comrades, to remember the fallen. To maintain allegiance to the USA and defend it from all enemies.”
The cost is $30 which includes all the paint supplies as well as light refreshments. The event is cash only. To RSVP, text Kathi Eastman at 815-735-1335 or email kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com.
Winter Exhibition
From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, join Kankakee High School’s visual arts students for the opening reception of the Winter Exhibition at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bradley House at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Masks are suggested and refreshments are provided. This event was rescheduled from an earlier date.
For more information, call 815-936-9630.
Euchre Party
From 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, will host a euchre party. Cost is $5 to play. Prizes, raffles and refreshments are available. The event is held on the fourth Thursday of every month.
Euchre is a card game for two to four players, usually played with the thirty-two highest cards, the aim being to win at least three of the five tricks played.
For more information, call 815-426-9867.