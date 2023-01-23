Covers Before Corn

From 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District will present Covers Before Corn, a program on selection, planting, maintenance and termination considerations. The program will be held at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher. 

The event is free, but an RSVP is requested. For more information or to RSVP, go to kankakeecountyswcd.org/district-events, or call the office at 815-937-8940, ext. 3.

Recommended for you