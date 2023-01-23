...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Corn stalks sway in the breeze as the sun sets Monday as local farmers approach harvest time.
From 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District will present Covers Before Corn, a program on selection, planting, maintenance and termination considerations. The program will be held at the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher.
At 7 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be hosting a bingo night at The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee. A 7-game card pack is $10 for one, $15 for two and $20 for three. Daubers sold separately. There will be a $100 prize for each game. All proceeds benefit KCHF.
The Breakfast Club
From 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum will host The Breakfast Club book club for children ages 8 to 13. Books will be selections from the “Dear America” series and copies will be available at the museum. Meetings will include doughnuts, discussion and an activity or craft related to the story. The book club is free but registration is required.
From 6 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday, the annual Cash Bash will be held at Kankakee Knights of Columbus #745, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. There will be entertainment from the John David Daily Band, over $5,000 in cash prizes, a full open bar and food, blackjack, poker, big six wheel and wine toss. The cost for two is $125. There will be a first prize of $3,000.
For more information, go to facebook.com/kofc745. Tickets can be purchased by calling 815-932-2031 or through grand knight Matt Boyd and pay with Venmo to @papaboyd512.
Local Author Book Launch
At 7 p.m., Jim Hair, of Bourbonnais, will be holding a book launch event at Stefari Cafe, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Books will be available for purchase, and Hair will be signing copies of and discussing his debut novel, “Vengeance.”
In his own words, Hair describes "Vengeance" as, a twisting story about the consuming desire to get even and the extreme lengths some will travel to quench the thirst of revenge."
"'Vengeance' is a story about a ruthless billionaire tycoon who will stop at nothing to ensure he comes out on top of every situation," said Hair.
"Whether it’s his boutique Wall Street investment firm or any of his other business holdings, David Sohlmann will always win — no matter what. When a highly recruited young Wall Street rising star with a very unique past comes to work for Sohlmann’s firm everything is tracking exactly as Sohlmann had planned — until the stock market crash of 1987.
"Alex Coswell, the firm’s golden child, was the mastermind of the firm’s computer trading program that ultimately bankrupted the firm along with a private investment account that Sohlmann was protecting. Now, having tasted loss and betrayal, Sohlmann embarks on a dark scheme to ruin Alex’s life — completely. His massive wealth and ability to control events puts Alex into a tailspin that no one could ever recover from."
During the launch event, Hair will be discussing the writing process.
