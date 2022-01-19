#BlueForBailey Fundraiser
Friends of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey and his wife, Sydney, have been planning a large fundraiser — Blue for Bailey — in the hopes of raising $50,000 to $80,000 to allow his wife to remain by his side during these difficult times.
A trio of organizers, Melissa Curtis and Lauren Duffield, of Bradley, along with Melany Jacobson, of Kankakee, are spearheading the event set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the former Carson’s women’s store at Northfield Square mall.
The event coordinators are seeking to sell 2,000 $20-per-person tickets. During the four-hour event, food and drink will be available for purchase and numerous gift baskets, vacation destinations, professional sporting event tickets, televisions, gift cards and even a heating and air conditioning system will be up for raffle or silent auction.
The $20 fee not only allows entry to the event, but includes five gift basket raffle tickets and one premium raffle ticket for what items will be determined as “big ticket” items.
Specific items available include: four Chicago White Sox tickets with Huntington Club access and parking; two Chicago Blackhawks Bud Skybox tickets; two Chicago Bulls Bud Skybox tickets; a 55-inch Insignia FireTV 4K Ultra HD television; a Sony PS5; autographed White Sox and NASCAR memorabilia; and two $500 Best Buy gift cards.
There also are some Florida and Myrtle Beach condo destination online auctions that will be available. Specific details were not yet available at time of reporting.
Organizers also are planning to install a “Kids Zone” area for play to help make this a family-friendly event.
The event, however, is centered on assisting Tyler and Sydney with personal expenses as they undertake what is expected to be a long road to recovery from his devastating injury.
The event was being planned with Tom Spellman, co-owner of Hoppy Pig in Bradley, but it became clear after about two hours of discussion, Curtis said, that a much larger space was going to be needed for what was being planned.
Because a large portion of the event items are being donated, it is expected that 100 percent of the money raised will go to the Bailey family.
There is an event link at Blue For Bailey Facebook page. Those who are interested in attending can RSVP on the Facebook event link.
Tickets also will be available at the door the day of the event by cash only.
Free screening of “The Blues Brothers”
At 1 p.m. Saturday in the Island Park Field House, 79 Mill St., Momence, there will be a free screening of the PG-13 version of “The Blues Brothers.” Ages 13 and under require a guardian. Bring a blanket, pillow or chair (chairs will be available). Free snacks with beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 815-472-2670.
Give Back Day for Officer Bailey
ReCharge Coffee Co. & Donut Foundry are hosting a give back day Sunday for Officer Tyler Bailey, as well as honoring Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic at the Bourbonnais location — 415 Main St. NW. Total proceeds from the day’s purchases will be given to the Bailey family.
For more information, email contact@rechargecoffeebar.com.
January Arts & Crafts
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, artists will have the opportunity to make homemade snow globes. To register and get more information, call 815-685-9057.
Register for Crafting Connections
From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Riverwoods Apartments, 300 E. River St., Kankakee, seniors are invited for a snowman painting tutorial. This event is hosted by Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet. Registration is required by Jan. 21 by calling Kelli at 815-933-7791 (ext. 9910).