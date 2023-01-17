Grow at Home: Mushrooms

At 10 a.m. today, the University of Illinois Extension’s horticulture department will host an informational workshop on growing mushrooms in a recycling can. The class will be held at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The cost to attend is $10 and includes all supplies.

For more information, go to go.illinois.edu/grow-mushrooms.

