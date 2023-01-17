...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Some big mushrooms can be poisonous and shouldn’t be eaten.
At 10 a.m. today, the University of Illinois Extension’s horticulture department will host an informational workshop on growing mushrooms in a recycling can. The class will be held at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. The cost to attend is $10 and includes all supplies.
Clove Alliance, Kankakee Community College and the 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council are sponsoring a conference for professionals — Human Trafficking: Beyond Awareness — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday on the KCC campus. This all-day conference is intended for law enforcement, mental health, social services, violence prevention, education and medical professionals.
Participants will learn to identify survivors, recognize the language they use, understand human trafficking laws and legal rights, gain knowledge of criminal record relief for survivors, learn about strategies offenders use to groom children and remedies to protect children online. Lunch and CEU’s will be provided to participants.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County Museum, at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, will be unveiling a new exhibit. Meet local artist Alan Hampshire and view his new art show in the George Grey Barnard Gallery. Hampshire’s paintings are created with watercolors and feature local area churches. Light refreshments will be available during the event.
The exhibit is titled En Plein Air Painting in the Pandemic and will be on display through Feb. 25. Over the years, Hampshire has captured scenes from New York to Martha’s Vineyard through his artwork. Having spent his childhood in Kankakee County, Hampshire recently found his way back with many stories to share.
The exhibit is on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Bradley Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
From 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway, Bradley. The cost is $7 for adults and children 5 and under are free.
For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180. The club asks participants to bring used eyeglasses for recycling.
Stress Reduction Caregiver Class
Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN. This class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.
Participants will be making “Yarn hats, ear warmers and fingerless gloves.” No prior experience is needed. Materials will be provided. Cyndi has prepared a variety of yarns for everyone to choose. Attendees will be learning a new skill. No crochet or knitting needles required.
This also provides an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn more about their experiences.
Prior registration is required by noon on Jan. 22. Register through Project SUN’s Facebook page, “Project SUN Kankakee” or go to projectsunkankakee.org.
