Pancake Breakfast for Sgt. Rittmanic & Officer Bailey
At the Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway, Bradley — from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast to benefit the families of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey of the Bradley Police Department.
There will be pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. The cost is $7 per person and children age 5 and under are free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.
In a statement, Rittmanic’s family said the following regarding donations: “Memorials in her honor may be made to the Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Fund at Federated Bank in Bradley. The family is not utilizing any online crowdfunding sources.”
For more information, email bradleylionsclub@gmail.com.
MLK Foundation Breakfast & Service
At 7 a.m. Monday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation will host the Interfaith Prayer Breakfast on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University at Chalfant Hall.
At 10 a.m., there will be an Ecumenical Service at the College Church, and a Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to James “Jimmy” Holmes, Jr.
Tickets are $30 per person. For tickets and more information, call Pat Polk at 815-685-9220.
Mental Health Network Roundtable
At 8 a.m. Friday at 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, there will be a free networking event for all sectors of the community to learn about mental health. RSVP required as capacity limited to 80 people. Masks are required.
Every January, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County invites a business consultant to inspire thinking about planning for the new year in respective sectors. While mental health is the network’s mission, they believe the community can go farther by assessing and growing leadership skills.
“I’m excited to announce our 2022 focus,” said Rhonda Showers, MHN coordinator, in a news release. “This roundtable will begin the long-awaited discussion among our stakeholders about our communities strengths and challenges.”
Liz Hehman, founder and lead consultant at HLDG, will present on strategies, and Rebecca Parks, business development coordinator for Riverside Behavioral Medicine, will help facilitate the discussion.
This roundtable’s topic is “Know Your Organization’s Position Before Strategic Planning.” For more information, go to the Facebook event page at fb.me/e/1qG8i1BMl.
New Year, New Vision
At 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Bourbonnais Public Library — 250 John Casey Rd. Bourbonnais — in the White Oak Room, students in seventh and eighth grades are invited to come to this early dismissal program to gather with friends for snacks and vision casting. The library will supply materials to create vision boards, which include hopes and goals for the new year.
To register, email svankley@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Puzzle Mania
Looking for a fun evening with your family or friends? Put together a team (all ages, up to 4 puzzle builders per team) and register for Puzzle Mania at the KVPD Rec Center — 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee — from 6 to 9 p.m.
This is a jigsaw puzzle tournament where teams will race against each other to finish the same puzzle. Bring snacks and enjoy an evening working together to solve the puzzle. Prizes will be given to the winning team.
The registration deadline is Jan. 12. To register, go to kvpd.com.