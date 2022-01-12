Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 445 AM CST late tonight. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR AN ICE JAM FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Localized minor flooding due to an ice jam located near the I-55 bridge between the Kankakee Conservation Area and Wilmington. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas near and upstream of the ice jam. Possible flooding of overbank areas downstream of the ice jam if shifts in river ice occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will likely fluctuate near flood stage while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover remains in place upstream near Wilmington and Kankakee. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&