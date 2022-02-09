DAR Lineage Workshop
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be helping participants find their American Patriot during a free event at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. The event will provide lineage information to participants.
For those who might find they are blood-related to a daughter of the American Revolution, they will be able to join DAR. The ancestors include Harriet Sanford Berry, Zeta Thomas Bohmker, Grace Mathis Boudreau, Allie E. Buntain, Winnie Whittemore Butler, Irene Burchard Caulkins, Alice Frances Cornell, Mary Agnes Fowler, Jessie Powers Holmes, May Small Inglesh, Mabel Canavan Lecour, Alice McKinstry, Mabel Small McKinstry, Ida Sarah Perry, Lomira Alva Perry, Bertha Andrews Perry Scott, Ada Carmony Sanborn, Susanne C. Small, Ann Stoker, Caroline Burchard Swannell, Cora Lambert Thomas and Mary VadeBoncoueur.
The Kankakee Chapter DAR is looking for new members, and these women all founded DAR in Kankakee in 1922. For more information, call Holly at 815-953-4707.
Galentines & Wine
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women division is hosting a ladies' night out at The Pub @ Midtown, 71 W. 1st St., Manteno.
Enjoy a wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and receive a wine-tasting glass to take home. Participants will have the option to order the featured wine. Must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets cost $20 for chamber members and $25 for guests.
For more information and tickets, go to bit.ly/34Iaq28, or call 815-468-6226.
Mental Health Network roundtable
From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday in Riverside Healthcare's dining room, Mental Health Network Kankakee County will host the monthly Mental Health Roundtable discussion.
This month’s topic is "Opioid Overdose Prevention & Narcan Training." The training will consist of a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation on the opioid crisis in the United States and locally, signs of an overdose and how to use Narcan nasal spray to reverse an opioid overdose. Participants will receive a free Narcan kit.
The event’s presenter is Julie Larsen, M.S., of the Kankakee County Health Department.
These roundtables are free to the public and are designed to encourage networking, "especially among sectors you may not otherwise get to interact with."
Go to bit.ly/3HnKffF to register. There is room for 80 participants. Masks are required.
KVTA’s 'Peter and the Starcatcher'
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, KVTA will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.
"Peter and the Starcatcher" is the prequel to the "Peter Pan" story. It is the story of Peter/Boy, played by Andy Beasley, of Kankakee, and his friends and their magical adventure that takes Peter from a mundane orphan boy from England to an immortal flying boy who would not grow up on the magical island of Neverland.
In this imaginative comedy, "Peter and the Starcatcher" provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook (Black Stache), played by Thomas Earhardt, of Bradley.
Tickets are available at the door, as well as online at KVTA.org or by calling 815-935-8510.
Sweetheart Dance
At 7 p.m. Saturday at 206 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival is hosting a Sweetheart Dance for ages 21 and older. Cover charge is $25 per person.
There will be a photobooth, a silent auction and reservations from DrawDown tickets. Adult beverages are available for purchase while light snacks are provided. John David Daily and James Travis (44 Magnum Band) will perform. For more information, call 815-427-8177.