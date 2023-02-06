Mug-Making Class at KVPD

From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, take some time for yourself, make something new and spend time with creative people during the new mug-making class with local potter Courtney Zimmerman. Night one, participants will get to hand build a mug of their very own. Night two participants will get to glaze the mug made the week before.

All materials will be provided. The class is $130 and can be registered for at kvpd.com/events/mug-making-class2.

