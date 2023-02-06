...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt with occasional gale force gusts
to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Creations from Kankakee Valley Park District's mug-making class, led by local potter Courtney Zimmerman, finish firing in the kiln.
The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, led by Sheriff Mike Downey, far right, made a $1,000 donation to the local Night to Shine event. The department's deputies and corrections staff raised money during "No Shave November" to donate to the event.
Rags 2 Riches Boutique at Northfield Square mall prepares for Valentine's Day fashion show.
From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, take some time for yourself, make something new and spend time with creative people during the new mug-making class with local potter Courtney Zimmerman. Night one, participants will get to hand build a mug of their very own. Night two participants will get to glaze the mug made the week before.
Night to Shine, part of The Tim Tebow Foundation, is returning to in-person events around the country. An event will be held Friday at GatheringPoint Church, 897 W. Bourbonnais Pkwy, Bourbonnais.
Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. This year’s Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary as hundreds of churches and volunteers come together to honor thousands of guests with special needs.
The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department last week made a $1,000 donation to the event.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to this year’s Night to Shine,” the department said in a social media post.
The Bourbonnais Night to Shine still is seeking volunteers, and those interested can sign up at bit.ly/3jl118H. Those looking to attend the prom can sign up through the same link.
There will be a mandatory volunteer training held at GatheringPoint from 6-7 p.m. tonight.
The night will feature music, limos, karaoke, games and dancing, and each honored guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom.
Romantic in Red Fashion Show
Beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday will be a Valentine’s Day fashion show at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais. The event is hosted by Rags 2 Riches Boutique will be providing women’s apparel.
Jimmy Holmes’ Clothing will provide men’s apparel. Scenery will be provided by Steffie’s Event & More. The photographer will be Rick Ferry. The fashion show takes place at the Center Court Stage. For more information, contact Henrietta at 219-201-3949 or henrimccarty@gmail.com.
Cabin Fever Reliever Fundraiser
From 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Grant Park Festivals will host an event offering relief to those with cabin fever. The event, titled "Wood You Be Mine," will be a night of flannel and fun with food, music, bingo, a cash bar, raffles and more. The meal will include an Italian beef sandwich (catered by USA Restaurant), potato salad and coleslaw and a dessert bar.
There also will be face painting, Rebel Ice Cream and a performance from KGB Band. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children younger than 10, and there will be a $5 cover charge for those only joining for the live band. The event will be held at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, Rustic Vintage Fair Inc. will host a market featuring local vendors and crafters. There’s a $2 entry fee, and vendor spots still are available.
