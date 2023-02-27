KVSO’s Powerful Women

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert, Powerful Women, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Street, Kankakee.

This program will feature Morning Star Baptist Church choir members joined by the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir, and KVSO Chorus members singing works including an Abba medley and "Dancing Queen/Waterloo" encore.

