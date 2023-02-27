Celia Greer, Teen Zone Coordinator for the Kankakee Public Library, stands near her work station in the Teen Zone in September 2022. The area has recently undergone renovations and is reopening to the public.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Best Buddies join the dance team
Trevor Cloonen, center, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student and member of the school’s Best Buddies program, dances his heart out during the Best Buddies’ performance with the school dance team during halftime of Tuesday’s boys basketball game against Rich Township.
People fill the Bradley American Legion on Saturday morning during the Bradley Lions Club's pancake breakfast to benefit the families of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. "We expected a large turnout, but nothing like this," longtime Lions treasurer Greg Lockwood said. "It's going to be a phenomenal result." Lockwood said the initial total from the fundraiser is roughly $18,500; a little more than $6,000 came from the breakfasts served and the remainder was in donations.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its fourth concert, Powerful Women, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 N. Harrison Street, Kankakee.
This program will feature Morning Star Baptist Church choir members joined by the Kankakee High School Gospel Choir, and KVSO Chorus members singing works including an Abba medley and "Dancing Queen/Waterloo" encore.
Also on the program will be an "Octet for Brasses and Piano" by Florence B. Price, the first African American woman to be honored for her music as performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
Additionally, there will be selections from "Beauty and the Beast" and "My Fair Lady."
Seating will be on a first-come, first-choice basis. Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students and children. Tickets are available at KVSO.org, by email at office@kvso.org, by calling 815-214-9555, or at the door.
Teen Zone Grand Opening
From 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, the Kankakee Public Library will host the grand opening of the recently renovated teen department. The Teen Zone will be officially renamed in honor of Roland B. Johnson.
A ribbon cutting ceremony, mural unveiling and remarks will take place on the second floor of the library at 5:45 p.m. and is open to the community.
"Mr. Roland B. Johnson’s tireless dedication to education and youth development in Kankakee has been an inspiration to us all and we are especially proud to name this department after him," the library said in a news release.
"The new teen department is designed to provide a safe and supportive environment for teens to study, learn, and engage with their peers. It includes a wide range of resources, including books, multimedia materials, gaming and technology resources."
The grand opening of the Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone will be free and open to the public, and all members of the community are invited to attend and explore the new space. Refreshments will be served, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with library staff and learn more about the programs and resources available to them.
For more information about this event go to lions-online.org, call 815-937-6960 or visit the library at 201 E. Merchant Street.
Best Buddies fundraiser
From 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Culver’s, 983 Convent St., Bourbonnais, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s Best Buddies program will be hosting a fundraiser. A portion of Culver’s profits from that timeframe will go toward the BBCHS Best Buddies Prom which welcomes individuals from multiple Kankakee County Best Buddies chapters.
Bradley Lions’ Spaghetti Dinner
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Hall, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club is hosting its first spaghetti dinner fundraiser. The all-you-can-eat event includes a menu of spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-10, and free for kids 5 and under. For presale tickets and to-go orders, call 815-953-1393 or 815-715-8905.
Tuesday Book Review
The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Laurie Dennis, author of historical fiction, who will discuss “The Lacquered Talisman.”
