...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Wilmette Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
LoveALatte intern Zack Taylor, a Manteno High School senior, works with co-founder Jennifer Carroll last Wednesday during a coffee pop-up at the Kankakee Public Library. The organization will host a fundraiser in Manteno on Feb. 24.
Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, speaks Friday during a Mental Health Network of Kankakee County round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Friday. The event focused on the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county, which will be on the April 4 general election ballot. The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for Kankakee County residents, and will not be applied as a tax on basic needs such as groceries, medicine and registered vehicles.
Wilmington Master Mason Ben Stickel, of Wilmington, cooks up chili.
Photo submitted
From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, pizza, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with the Juvenile Mentoring Program and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, LoveALatte will be hosting a gift card bingo fundraiser at Copeland’s Bar and Grill, 63 N. Main St., Manteno. Tickets cost $20 for presale or $25 at the door. Proceeds from ticket sales and 25% of all food and beverage sales will benefit LoveALatte, a mobile coffee shop that provides job opportunities for those with special needs.
From 1-4 p.m., the Wilmington Freemasons Lodge #208 will be having its 13th annual Chili Cook-Off to fund the Pedals for Progress program. Tasting and a bowl of House Chili is $10 for adults, $5 for kids over 11 and free for kids 11 and under. There will also be $1 hot dogs available. Wilmington Masonic Lodge is located at 311 Main St., Wilmington. Think you have what it takes to be the Chili King? Register to be a contestant.
For more information, call 815-370-7331 (Ben Stickel) or 815-210-9606 (Matt Lohmar).
My Piece in the Puzzle informational meeting
Kankakee County residents are invited to an informational open house hosted by Project SUN regarding their My Piece in the Puzzle 3.0 program to promote racial healing and equity. There will be one informational open house taking place from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at The GROW Center, located at 310 Main Street NW in Bourbonnais.
“The existence of systemic racism and disparities in access to mental, emotional, and behavioral healthcare keep many youth of color from flourishing. Therefore, Project SUN is sponsoring a racial equity initiative to create stepping-stones towards racial healing and the elimination of systemic racism,” according to Dr. Debra Baron, director of Project SUN, in a news release. She added, “Addressing equity is paramount to establishing a children’s mental health system of care that meets the needs of all youth and their families.”
This phase of a multi-tiered undertaking focuses on understanding the different experiences Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, and White/Caucasian members of the community have had regarding racial discrimination. Future undertakings will address the needs of other marginalized groups.
For more information on My Piece in the Puzzle, see B4.
The Neverly Brothers concert
Audience members at the Majestic Theater in Kankakee on Sunday should prepare for a trip back in time.
At 4 p.m., The Neverly Brothers are taking the stage and will perform classic rock hits from the 1950s and ‘60s. The performance is part of the three-piece band’s 20th anniversary tour.
“This is our big year; it’s 20 years this year,” said the band’s creator, Kevin Giragosian. Mike Bradburn and Kevin’s brother, Kegham Giragosian, make up the rest of the band.
The show’s concept is a virtual tour of rock history from 1955-65.
“The idea is that the theater becomes the virtual tour bus,” Kevin said. “The audience, they’re passengers on this bus … and we’re the tour guides, and we have a time machine, and it’s all about traveling around America and celebrating the pioneers of rock and roll.”
