Bowling Against Bullying, Kankakee County

From 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, participants will enjoy complimentary bowling, pizza, giveaways and more. This event is in partnership with the Juvenile Mentoring Program and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

To register, go to harborhousedv.org/events

