Valentine’s Day Jr. High Bash
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Bourbonnais Public Library (250 John Casey Road, Bourbonnais), Clove Alliance will be hosting a Valentine's Day Junior High Bash. The event is free and open to all junior high students.
Then from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at Iroquois County Youth Center (114 N. 3rd St., Watseka), Clove Alliance will be hosting a second Valentine's Day Junior High Bash. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., there will be Valentine's activities.
For the rest of the evening, there will be pizza and dancing sponsored by the youth center.
Space is limited, registration is required. Register by emailing prevention@clovealliance.org.
Girls' Night Out Pop-up Party
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Swanky Home (150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee), there will be a Girls' Night Out pop-up event featuring local small businesses including The Swanky Home, Sprinkled with Glitter, E.volve Clothing, Dress Well, Simply Skincare, Plan It with Rebecca, Dollhead Blow Dry Bar, Clothing Bar, Heavenly Sweet Treats and Natural Formations.
For more information, email theswankyhome@yahoo.com.
KVTA’s 'Peter and the Starcatcher'
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, KVTA will be presenting a performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher” in KVTA’S Own Black Box Theatre located in the KVTA Studios at 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” is the prequel to the “Peter Pan” story. It is the story of Peter/Boy, played by Andy Beasley, of Kankakee, and his friends and their magical adventure that takes Peter from a mundane orphan boy from England to an immortal flying boy who would not grow up on the magical island of Neverland.
In this imaginative comedy, “Peter and the Starcatcher” provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character of Peter Pan and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook (Black Stache), played by Thomas Earhardt, of Bradley.
Tickets are available at the door, as well as online at KVTA.org or by calling 815-935-8510.
Chili Cook-Off and Bake Sale
From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Wilmington Masonic Lodge #208 will be having a chili cook-off and bake sale at 311 Main St., Wilmington. Proceeds will fund Stevens Intermediate School's "Pedals For Progress."
Tasting and a bowl of house chili cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 and older. Kids younger than 11 eat free. There also will be $1 hotdogs.
For more information or to register to be a contestant, call organizers Tony Collachia at 708-772-7312 or George Roesel at 815-509-7001.
Women in Networking Luncheon
Starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Adventure Commons Auditorium (70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais), the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Women in Networking Luncheon featuring a presentation from Dr. Jeff Williamson and "The Power of 168: Shaping Moments."
The cost for members is $20 and for prospective members is $25. Lunch is provided, and registration is required by Feb. 3. Register at kankakeecountychamber.com.