Breakfast with the Curator
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Kankakee County Museum is hosting Breakfast with the Curator. Community members are invited to enjoy juice and doughnuts, meet the museum curator and learn about her duties, and see the interesting items found in the museum’s collections.
The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-5279.
Sign up at kankakeecountymuseum.com.
Familias Unidas de Kankakee
Familias Unidas de Kankakee will host free monthly workshops entirely in Spanish at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
The next workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, when special guest organizations Aquino Clinical Services Inc. and St. John Paul II will tackle the topic of well-intentioned parents.
The organization is striving to empower and strengthen Hispanic families and prevent violence. Partnered organizations will be providing monthly workshops in Spanish to empower healthy values to strengthen our community and create an environment of trust.
Food and childcare are available during this event. Call 815-549-7084 to register.
Divine 9 Greek Showcase
From 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, learn more about Greek life membership in the undergraduate and graduate chapters of historically African-American fraternities and sororities at this showcase.
Presentations will be given from members of the chapters of the following: Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Omega Psi Phi fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho sorority and Iota Phi Theta fraternity.
For more information, contact gapzeta1920@gmail.com.
Sweetheart Dance
From 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais Firefighter’s Association will be hosting a dance. The annual fundraiser features a silent auction, raffles, door prizes and split the pot.
The event will be at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
At 8 p.m., there will be a performance by The Endless Summer Band. Tickets can be purchased at the fire station, the door or from a local firefighter.
For more information, call 815-935-9670.
Kids’ Charcuterie Class
From 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, kids ages 4 to 8 can partake in a “charcuterie” class. The cost is $25 per child and they must be accompanied by an adult. Snacks and lemonade will be provided.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/HerscherClass.