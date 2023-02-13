...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
People flock to the Bradley American Legion on Saturday morning during the Bradley Lions Club’s pancake breakfast.
Kankakee Riverfront Society's new executive director Bill Yohnka, a lifelong Kankakeean, stands along the Kankakee River at Jeffers Park. Over the next three years, Yohnka will lead the development of the Currents of Kankakee riverwalk project.
Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will host auditions for two upcoming productions.
From 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting its monthly pancake breakfast and will be collecting used glasses for recycling. The cost is $7 per person with kids 5 and under being free.
Love Is…?
This event is a Youth Spoken Word Showcase featuring Jeronimo Speaks, happening from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee. Hors d’oeuvres will provided and no registration is required to attend.
To register to perform, go to harborhousedv.org/events. Performers are to be between the ages of 12-25, their piece must relate to “Love is?” theme, and the material needs to be appropriate for all ages. This event is in partnership with the City Life Center, Illinois Coalition for Community Services Inc., Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kankakee Public Library.
Art League Meeting, Workshop
The Kankakee Art League will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Lisieux Center, 371 N St Joseph Ave, Kankakee. Following the business meeting there will be a painting exercise titled “Creating Textures in Watercolor.” The public is invited. Bring supplies needed for painting or email artkal77@yahoo.com for additional information. A snack will be supplied.
St. Paul's 50th Shrove Beef Dinner
From 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Peotone invites the public to the Council of Catholic Women’s 50th Shrove Tuesday Beef Dinner at the Will County Fairgrounds Atrium, 710 S. West St., Peotone.
The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Carryouts available for $15.
Serving juicy roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, hot vegetables, Jell-O, rolls and butter, beverages and homemade desserts.
Tickets are available at Old National Bank in Peotone, Berkot's Super Foods in Peotone, Professional Hair Designs in Peotone, First Community Bank & Trust in Peotone and Beecher and the St. Paul the Apostle Church Office.
For questions and more information, call 708 258-6917.
Kankakee Riverwalk with Bill Yohnka
At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William R Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, join a presentation from Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, as he talks about the progress of the Kankakee Riverwalk and future plans for the riverfront area.
