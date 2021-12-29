Gallery of Trees
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday is the final day of Gallery of Trees at Kankakee County Museum at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. This is the 43rd annual display, featuring more than 30 trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations.
“We are celebrating 43 years of this beloved local tradition,” the museum wrote in a news release. “Over 3,000 visitors come the month of December.”
Visit the museum and vote for your favorite tree. The theme of the trees is children’s book. There is a suggested donation of $2 per person. For more information, go to kankakeecountymuseum.com.
Happy Kankakee’s Holiday Networking
From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Uplifted Bistro, at 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, Happy Kankakee is hosting monthly gathering for business- and community-minded individuals to share ideas.
“It is an opportunity for anyone with a local business or community-improvement agenda to present their business and connect with a powerful network to create positive change,” said Happy Kankakee founder, Willeum Boykin.
Contact Boykin to reserve your spot by calling 815-592-7023, or go to forms.gle/mCghePVcuPmwtLGa6 to register as an attendee or vendor.
New Year’s with Nabvets
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday with cocktail hour, Nabvets Pembroke Chapter #84 is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration at 13161 E. Central St. in Hopkins Park.
From 8 to 10 p.m., there will be a banquet-style dinner available. The night will include entertainment from DJ the Unknown/“Jay,” as well as a champagne toast and favors.
Tickets are $25 per person and will be available at the door. For more information, call 815-545-9283.
NYE Dinner and Pairing at Barrel Room
Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Barrel Room, located at 159 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, will host a pairing dinner by candlelight. Patrons will enjoy a reception cocktail followed by a five-course meal featuring creations from Chef Ryan Jackson. Each course will be paired with a choice of wine, cocktail or beer.
Dinner is limited seating so make a reservation at Hoppy Pig, Barrel Room or buy tickets online. How it works: purchase a ticket and choose the pairing option at bit.ly/barrelroomnye22.
The pairing dinner is $120 per person. Price includes tax and gratuity. This event is 21 and older.
Winter Fun Day
From 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center. 1451 N. 4000 E. Road, Kankakee, all ages are invited for a day of winter fun. The pre-registration cost is $5 or will be $7 at the door. Ages 2 and under are free.
For more information, go to btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.