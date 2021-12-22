Christmas Eve at Bennett-Curtis
Starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, The Bennett-Curtis House, 302 W. Taylor St., Grant Park, will be hosting a Thea prix-fixe, five-course menu is $64.95 per person and includes a starter, homemade soup, salad, entrée and dessert. This is by reservation only, and reservations can be made by calling 815-465-2288.
Best Bites’ Tinker Parker recommended this as a Christmas Eve dinner spot: “The menu will include a shrimp cocktail, followed by a delicious crème of vegetable rice soup and then the Bennett-Curtis holiday salad with mixed greens topped with fresh vegetables, berries and raspberry vinaigrette.
“There are several entrees — shrimp scampi and filet mignon served with twice baked potato and broccoli; chicken florentine stuffed with spinach and cheese wrapped in a Christmas tree-shaped puff pastry served with rice pilaf and broccoli; and a pan-seared tilapia with champagne sauce, rice pilaf and broccoli.
“There is also pasta primavera with garden vegetables tossed with pasta in a light herb, garlic wine and oil sauce. Or try the Porterhouse pork chop, a grilled two-inch-thick porterhouse pork chop topped with their house Jack Daniel apple topping and served with a twice-baked potato and broccoli.
“Save room for dessert because it’s fabulous — Cherry Julilee, dark sweet cherries simmered in orange zest and flambeed with brandy for a fancy ending to an elegant meal.”
Cemetery Historical Tour and Clean-Up Day
At 10 a.m. Sunday at the Smith Family Cemetery, 5314 W. State Route 102, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee River State Park will be hosting a Historical Tour and Clean-Up Day at the Smith Family Cemetery. The group will be unobtrusively cleaning the grave markers, laying flowers and enjoying a talk on the history of the cemetery and the family buried there.
For more information, email Adam Minton at adam.minton@illinois.gov.
Pre-K STEAM Workshop
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Limestone Township Library, at 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, students entering kindergarten in 2022 are invited for engineering experiments with LEGOs. The event is part of the library’s Getting Ready for Kindergarten grant program. The program is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. For more information, call 815-939-1696.
Midnight Market
From 9 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Made For Me Boutique, at 45 N. Main St., Manteno, the boutique will host its annual Midnight Market. There will be sales, drinks, snacks, MFM bucks and Grinch Bags. This year, Twisted Cupcake will be joining in-store with its tasty baked goods. For more information, call 815-216-7595.
Bingo at Peotone Legion
From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., bingo is held at the Peotone American Legion Post 392. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food is served until 7:30 p.m. (with a limited menu). Cost is $24 for special games that feature $50 winner pots. Participants must purchase at least one regular special game pack to be eligible for the “winner-take-all” jackpot games.
Must be 21 or older to play. For more information, call 708-258-9378 or email alaunint392@yahoo.com.