Iroquois County Cantata Choir

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas. “Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show was written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday.

Performances are free and will be held at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., Watseka. This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee counties' finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook. DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. A free-will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.

