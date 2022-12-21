...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Dangerous travel likely.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches possible. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below
zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 45 to 55 mph.
Roads may become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
The Iroquois County Christmas Cantata choir is made up of 54 singers from 20 churches, in addition to members of a junior choir and the youth choir of “Joyful Noyz.” The group's final presentation will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at First Christian/Living Hope Church, 546 N. Sixth, Watseka.
A home on Centennial Court fills its lawn with lights as part of the Village of Bourbonnais’ Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest. People’s choice voting is open until Dec. 13 on the village’s Facebook page.
The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas. “Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, celebrating the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way. This is the 46th year of the Christmas pageant, and this year’s show was written by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale. The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday.
Performances are free and will be held at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., Watseka. This year’s musical features some of Iroquois and Kankakee counties' finest voices representing 22 churches and 14 communities. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook. DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. A free-will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund.
For tickets, call 779-235-0094 and follow the instructions on the voicemail.
Holly Jolly Lighting Contest
Now through Christmas Day, check out the 30 entries in the village of Bourbonnais' third annual Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. Homes throughout the village are lit up with holiday cheer, and a map of the entries is available at bit.ly/3PFv9aj.
Christmas Bingo Spectacular
From 6-9 p.m. today, Copeland’s Bar & Grill, 51 N. Main St., Manteno, will host a special bingo night celebrating Christmas. The event is put on by Manteno Show Choir Booster Bingo.
From 9-11 p.m. Friday at Made For Me Boutique, 45 N. Main St., Manteno, the fourth annual Midnight Market will include a raffle, s’mores bar, jolly bags, a permanent jewelry service and an ornament make-and-take.
For more information, call 815-216-7595.
Meals with Christmas Day Inc.
Back again this year is a way to ensure no one is alone on Christmas. Those in need of a free meal are invited to enjoy festivities from Christmas Day Inc. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Enjoy a free dinner, company and music at 10 locations in Kankakee County. This year, there is a brand-new location in Pembroke. Participants are encouraged to choose the location closest to their home.
RSVP by calling 815-614-2697 by noon today. Enjoy a complete holiday feast catered by The Bennett-Curtis House. The event is dine-in only, and no carry outs are available.