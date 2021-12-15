Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Kankakee, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&