Morning with Mr. & Mrs. Claus
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Families can stop by for photos and a sweet treat.
“Bringing joy and jolliness, the Clauses will listen to what you want for Christmas,” the library said in a news release.
No registration is required. For more information, call 815-933-1727.
Christmas with the Arts
At 5 p.m. Friday at the Majestic (150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee) join an evening celebrating the seven pillars of art with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple.
The seven pillars are painting, architecture, film/photography, performing arts, sculpture, literature and music.
All proceeds go to support the Fine Arts Fund of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.
For tickets and more information, go to bit.ly/cfkdec17.
Ugly Sweater Skate
From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena (1601 River Road, Kankakee) dress up in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and receive free skate rental. Cost for adults is $7 and kids 11 and under is $5. Rental (for non-sweater wearers) is $4 and it is also $4 for a skate aide/walker.
For more information, call 815-939-1946.
River Valley Wind Ensemble
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the River Valley Wind Ensemble’s brass and saxophone ensembles will be performing Christmas music in Olivet Nazarene University’s Larsen Fine Arts Center in the Kresge Auditorium. The conductor will be David Conrad. Masks are required for all performers and audience members. Admission for the show is free.
Larsen Fine Arts Center is located at 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-214-9855.
Christmas Pop-Up Sip & Shop
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Flight 102 Wine Bar (565 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais) take part in last-minute shopping with a number of local vendors, including Made for Me Boutique, Gabby’s Baked Goodies, Knockin’ on Holidays Door, Kathi Eastman Designs, Witch Way Creations, Tastefully Simple, Gnomes by Tracy, Towels by Audrey and Color Street Nails.
Wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. For more information, call 815-523-7470.