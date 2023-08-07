85th Annual Momence Gladiolus Festival

Kicking off at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Princess and Queen Coronation is the 85th annual Glad Fest in Momence. This year's theme is Glad Fest Rocks the '80s. The five-day event will feature live music, parades, markets and more. The event will run each day through Sunday. For a full list of events, go to gladfest.com.

See Wednesday's edition of the Daily Journal for more information about Glad Fest.

