More than 100 people gathered to listen to live music and enjoy lunch on June 7 during the year's first installment of Sandwiches with a Side of Jam, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. The first of three events, hosted one Wednesday each month of summer, featured music performed by Three’s a Crowd and food by Mia Bella's Wood Pizza and Mac's BBQ.
Kevin Phipps, left, owner of Phipps Academy of Barbering, and his staff provide haircuts during the first-ever Free Holiday Haircuts event hosted Dec. 19 by Phipps. On Aug. 14, the barber shop will host a free back-to-school haircut event.
Attendees brave the rain to visit vendors during the 5th annual School Supply Giveaway, presented by Still I Rise.
Kicking off at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the Princess and Queen Coronation is the 85th annual Glad Fest in Momence. This year's theme is Glad Fest Rocks the '80s. The five-day event will feature live music, parades, markets and more. The event will run each day through Sunday. For a full list of events, go to gladfest.com.
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Shelby Ryan will hit the stage with lunch available from Brother George’s BBQ and Crème of the Crop. This is the last Sandwiches with a Side of Jam for the year. The event is held at Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available. Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.
6th Annual Community Back-to-School Supply Giveaway
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 125 W. Station St., Still I Rise will host a back-to-school supply giveaway. There will be a live DJ, bounce houses, activities, free food and beverages. The free food is provided by 5 Star Wings. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. While supplies last.
ICGS’ One-Room Schools presentation
Members of the Iroquois County Genealogical Society are set to present a program on Iroquois County's one-room schools. The program will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Attendees will be able to tour the one-room school room in the museum where they can check out the books of all one-room schools in the county. There will be pictures of the schools and some students. Those who attend may find someone they know in the photos.
The one-room school of the museum contains lesson books from the past, an old school bell, and, most interesting, the different types of desks that were used. There's even a chalkboard.
During the program, stories will share experiences some had in one-room schools. Some have already submitted stories which will be read. If you have a story (or stories) to share about one-room schools, share it with the ICGS. Stories can be mailed to the ICGS in care of the museum or emailed to iroqgene@yahoo.com.
Among those who have submitted written stories are Myrna Schosser who wrote about Dodsonville School and her teacher, Mrs. Winterroth; she later moved to Streeterville School. Carol Carley wrote about her experiences in the Maple Grove School where Mildred Mosher was the teacher.
Roland Meyer attended the Search School in Crescent Township; Roland went on to become a teacher. Ralph Moore wrote about the history of early schools in the county and shared his grandfather's experiences. Ralph's father became a teacher, too, as did Ralph — each one taught in one-room schools.
The program will begin in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, and later move into the school room to discuss the furnishings and other items there.
Refreshments will be served in the Victorian Room after the program.
Everyone is invited to this program — it is a free program; however, since the ICGS is a non-profit organization, donations are always welcome.
Phipps Back-to-School Haircut Event
It’s almost time to go back to school. Nothing helps kick a new year off like a fresh look, and Phipps Academy of Barbering is here to help.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at 266 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the barber school will be offering free haircuts for students heading back to school.