Shoe Fest
It’s time for one last dance before summer turns to fall.
Shoe Fest is back at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See in Manteno on Sept. 1-3. The camping event features a large lineup of musical acts.
The lineup includes: Old Shoe; Krasno/Moore Project; Kitchen Dwellers; Sierra Hull; Oliver Wood Trio; Allie Kral, Artist at Large; Henhouse Prowlers; Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes; Dead Horses; Mr. Blotto; Armchair Boogie; Strange Arrangement; Backyard Tire Fire; The Grateful String Band; MK Ultra; Fresh Hops; Jaik Willis; Lunar Ticks; Carrie Sue & the Wood Burners; Alabaster; John Till; The Civil Engineers; Wheels North; Here Nor There.
Kids music will be performed by: The Shoe Fam Band; Mr. Dave Music; Featuring Rock Creek.
Gates open at 10 a.m. each day. Ticket prices vary based on number of days and camping add-ons. For more information, go to shoe-fest.com.
102nd Annual Herscher Labor Day Celebration
Labor Day is right around the corner and with it comes one of the longest-running traditions in Kankakee County: the Herscher Labor Day Celebration.
This year marks the 102nd celebration and features a long weekend of events, starting with the Friday night beer tent (with an 8 p.m. performance from Dave Deneau) and a kids' day on Saturday. This day will include baseball games as well as Punt, Pass and Kick.
Also on Saturday, the beer tent is open from noon to midnight and features performances from Rory Book and the Volumes (at 2 p.m.) and the South Side Social Club (at 7 p.m.).
The 18th annual co-ed 16-inch softball tournament begins Sunday and continues Monday. Check Herscher Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page or herscher.net for times and a schedule of celebration events.
The signature event, the Herscher Labor Day Grand Parade, kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Monday featuring grand marshal Carol Webber, as well as: marching bands, floats, horses, antique vehicles, farm equipment, marching units and more.
Currents of Kankakee fundraiser
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee, The Currents of Kankakee will host a fundraiser event that will illustrate The Currents of Kankakee's plan for the riverwalk.
The title of the presentation is See the Vision. The host committee is made up of Mike O'Brien, Amy Tholen, Ray Eads, Dave Baron, Jake Cooke, Pete Worth and Michael Boyd.
The Currents of Kankakee has received federal, state and local grants in addition to private and business donations "to help bring our riverwalk vision into reality. Now, we are reaching out to our community to help create a regional destination on our river," stated a news release from the organization.
There is a $100 suggested donation per person. Make checks payable to: Kankakee Riverfront Society.
RSVP to Bill Yohnka, executive director of the Currents, by Aug. 31 at 815-922-1219 or bill@thecurrentsofkankakee.com.
Ladies Night at Legacy Park
From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women group will present a ladies’ night with fellowship, entertainment and shopping at Legacy Park, on William Avenue in Manteno. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a battery-operated flashlight.
International Overdose Awareness Day
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the 6 p.m. program at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, 700 W. North St., Bradley. The evening, organized by the Kankakee County Health Department, will include storytelling, resources and community. Speakers include Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner and peer support specialist Frankie Ward.
Narcan training and kits to reverse opioid overdose will be available. A trailer for “Hidden in Plain Site” will be available after the program with examples of how people conceal their drug use. Community organizations will be available for assistance. It is asked that attendees show support by wearing purple.