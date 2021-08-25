BioBlitz
At 2 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, residents are invited to Perry Farm to work with park staff to create a snapshot of the variety of wildlife that can be found at Perry Farm. The information collected helps staff understand how to better protect pollinators and other important wildlife in the community. Download the official app in advance, iNaturalist.
Friday will include an initial meeting at base camp, a presentation on insect collecting with Dr. Derek Rosenberger of Olivet Nazarene University, a wildlife walk, a trail camera demonstration with Dr. Rosenberger, a “Fly by Night” insect sheet with Trevor Edmondson and a nocturnal naturalist hike with Judy Corrigan.
Saturday includes a morning bird hike with Kankakee Valley Audubon, insect collecting, an animal presentation with Olivet Animal Outreach and Illinois Raptor Center Birds of Prey Presentation with a live bald eagle. Perry Farm is located at 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.
Register in advance at bit.ly/bioblitzfb.
Will County Fair
Tonight, the annual fair makes its return to the Will County Fairgrounds, located at 710 S. West St., Peotone. This year, the fair celebrates 60 years of partnership with Luehrs Ideal Rides.
“The fact that they have been at our fair for 60 years is phenomenal in today’s world,” said Lois Meyer, the fair’s treasurer, who credits the longevity to friendships.
To celebrate the anniversary, the first day of the fair will offer $1 admission courtesy of the Will County Fair Association, and $1 food and $1 rides courtesy of Luehrs. Meyer said the association is looking forward to drawing a “large crowd after not having a fair last year.”
The fair runs through Sunday and features daily events, including demolition derbies, tractor pulls, a chili cook-off, games, magic shows and more. For the full schedule of events and ticket information, go to the 2021 Will County Fair event page on Facebook or willcountyfair.org.
Clay shooting
On Sunday, the Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic will be at X-Line Shotgun Club, located at 4800 E. Exline Club Road, Kankakee. The first group’s registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a 10:30 a.m. shooting time. The second group’s registration starts at 12:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. shooting time.
The first 75 paid shooters will receive 100 free 12-gauge shells. There will be raffles, Green Birds, Lewis Class, food and more. For more information, call 815-295-1194 or email shoot4autism@gmail.com.
Wine tasting
At 7 p.m. Friday at The Library Bar, located at 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, Mistie Hill Vineyard will be hosting a wine tasting. Mistie Hill is owned by Rich and Debbie Strylowski, and their Custer Park-based vineyard backs up to their home and takes up 5 acres of the 22-acre estate.
Their wine list includes Brianna, Frontenac, LaCrescent, Leon Millot, Marquette, Niagara, Norton, Petite Pearl, Rosie’s Rose, Seyval Blanc, St. Croix, St. Pepin and Sweet Sami. Fan favorites include Frontenac and Petite Pearl.
Cemetery Walk
On Sunday, the “Voices of the Past” cemetery walk will be held at Mound Grove Cemetery — located at 1000 N. Greenwood Ave., Kankakee. With tour times scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., tour members are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their scheduled time.
This event brings the fascinating history of Kankakee County to life. Participants who visit Mound Grove Cemetery will get a guided history lesson as they are led to gravesites of former residents, portrayed by actors in period costumes, and share something of their lives and times.
Visitors will leave with a better understanding of Kankakee County’s rich heritage through the lives of its residents. The historic people being portrayed this year are Lemuel Milk, Jenny Milk-Conrad, Frederick Swannell, William Swannell, F.D. Radeke, Anna Radeke, Maria Radeke, Lomira Perry, Warren Hickox Sr., Anna Hickox Bradley and Fannie Still.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kankakee County Museum. Cash tickets will be available the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery. Prices are $10 for adults, $8 for adult museum members; $5 for children 12 and under; free for children 5 and under and free for children of members.